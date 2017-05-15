‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Interview: Farewell, Farrah

Following every RuPaul’s Drag Race, the Observer gets the scoop from one of the contestants. Next up: Farrah Moan.

Observer: Was it weird being so young and getting cast?

Farrah Moan: It was a little intense being so young and actually making it my first time auditioning. I was shocked to get the call.

The edit made it seem like you were freaking out the whole time, how was it really?

I was freaking out the whole time! It’s a challenge. I was definitely having a great time, but it’s a competition and there’s a lot happening.

Were you nervous lip syncing against Alexis?

I’m nervous any time I have to lip sync. It’s a nervous experience in general. I’ve seen video of her performing and I knew she wasn’t going out without a fight.

Did you think it was fair that she took offensive to the reads, when some were much more vicious?

I don’t think it was fair at all. It’s the point of the challenge and I think you have to have thicker [sic] skin than that.

Which of the queens is most different in real life from how she is on the show?

I actually think the show did a great job of honestly showing our individual personalities. We’re all pretty much how you see us on the show.

It must have been weird to have to do a Dolly Parton song. What genre of music is your specialty?

I actually loved the Dolly Parton song. I enjoyed it and still listen to it all the time. For my performances, I typically like more pop songs. It fits my performance best.

You have a great drag name. what other names were you considering, if any?

I’ve always been Farrah, darlin’. It suits me just fine.

Who did you think was your biggest competition?

Myself. I’m really indecisive and it was hard to listen to my gut, push past my fears and trust myself. This experience has helped. The girls this season were so talented and helped challenge me in ways that I truly needed. I’ve come out of if it much stronger.