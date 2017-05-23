Saint Laurent is Bringing an ’80s Revival To Cannes

Anthony Vaccarello is the man behind the influx of shoulder pads in the South of France.

By 05/23/17 6:00am
Anja Rubik.
Getty Images
Charlotte Gainsbourg.
Getty Images
Celine Sallette.
Getty Images
Isabelle Huppert.
Getty Images
Laetitia Casta.
Getty Images
Arnaud Valois.
Getty Images
Catherine Deneuve.
Getty Images
Anja Rubik.
Getty Images
Beatrice Dalle with Anthony Vaccarello.
Getty Images
Yang Yang.
Getty Images
Charlotte Gainsbourg.
Courtesy Saint Laurent
Charlotte Casiraghi.
Courtesy Saint Laurent
Josh Kaye wears Saint Laurent with Kristen Stewart.
Getty Images
Arnaud Valois and Antoine Reinartz in Saint Laurent, with French actress Adele Haenel.
Getty Images
Arnaud Valois.
Getty Images
Eva Herzigova.
Getty Images
Devon Bostick.
Getty Images
Charlotte Gainsbourg, center, in a sparkling Saint Laurent number.
Getty Images
Robin Wright.
Getty Images
Elodie Bouchez.
Getty Images
What’s black, tight, features shoulder pads and draping and has just the right amount of sparkle? That would be the unofficial uniform of the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, which appears to be coming straight from the house of Saint Laurent.

The brand seems to be having a major moment in the South of France, with almost 20 different stars who have been spotted in creations from designer Anthony Vaccarello. That goes for both male and female celebs, ranging from models Anja Rubik and Eva Herzigová, actresses Robin Wright and Beatrice Dalle, as well as actors Devon Bostick and Arnauld Valois.

Many of these Saint Laurent frocks have all the telltale signs of Vaccarello’s touch, which seems to riff on the vintage silhouettes of the ’80s, but is made for the modern woman. That translates to just a flounce of silver at the shoulder of a single sleeved dress, or a black velvet gown with a leg baring slit that climbs all the way to the hip. Vaccarello isn’t just putting his designs on the younger “it” girls du jour; both Catherine Deneuve and Isabelle Huppert donned tasteful outfits from the man who is synonymous with very sexy style.

However, it seems Charlotte Gainsbourg is the brand’s number one fan. She’s been spotted in three different Saint Laurent dresses during her time at La Croisette. Paired with her cropped coif, it looks as if each dress was made to be worn by her. So it kind of makes perfect sense that she’s the newest face of Saint Laurent, starring in a slew of sultry videos from the brand.

