Saint Laurent is Bringing an ’80s Revival To Cannes

















What’s black, tight, features shoulder pads and draping and has just the right amount of sparkle? That would be the unofficial uniform of the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, which appears to be coming straight from the house of Saint Laurent.

The brand seems to be having a major moment in the South of France, with almost 20 different stars who have been spotted in creations from designer Anthony Vaccarello. That goes for both male and female celebs, ranging from models Anja Rubik and Eva Herzigová, actresses Robin Wright and Beatrice Dalle, as well as actors Devon Bostick and Arnauld Valois.

Many of these Saint Laurent frocks have all the telltale signs of Vaccarello’s touch, which seems to riff on the vintage silhouettes of the ’80s, but is made for the modern woman. That translates to just a flounce of silver at the shoulder of a single sleeved dress, or a black velvet gown with a leg baring slit that climbs all the way to the hip. Vaccarello isn’t just putting his designs on the younger “it” girls du jour; both Catherine Deneuve and Isabelle Huppert donned tasteful outfits from the man who is synonymous with very sexy style.

However, it seems Charlotte Gainsbourg is the brand’s number one fan. She’s been spotted in three different Saint Laurent dresses during her time at La Croisette. Paired with her cropped coif, it looks as if each dress was made to be worn by her. So it kind of makes perfect sense that she’s the newest face of Saint Laurent, starring in a slew of sultry videos from the brand.