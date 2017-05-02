Sean Combs Was The Most Stylish Guy at the Met Gala

Ever since the end of 1999 when Sean Combs came out with his own menswear under the Sean John label to the surprise of many in the fashion industry, he has cultivated the fortunate knack of appearing in the right place at exactly the right time. He was upstart and interloper, a rap, hip-hop artist and impresario who could rival the likes of Tommy Hillfiger and Ralph Lauren in defining what modern American style could be. Now no longer the bad boy child, he wears a man about town crown with aplomb. Friends with everyone who counts in every new cycle of the ‘in-crowd’ and a secret favorite of Anna Wintour, ‘Puffy’ has easily smoothed a path to the top of the fashion hierarchy. His own aesthetic and personal style of

tailored suits with fur collars or coats worn with incredibly lush fur details (lots of fur) reflected his own style and dovetailed nicely with the dawning of the post-grunge, new-glam age. Tom Ford’s reign at Gucci perfectly summed up that moment in fashion too, in fact. While no longer a fashion surprise, Sean Combs is still a wild card and the epitome of what we look for in a gentleman of style.