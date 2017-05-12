NJ Gov Race: Rivals Gang Up on Murphy in Final Democratic Debate

NEWARK — In the fiercest challenge to his candidacy, Phil Murphy was besieged by his three rivals on the debate stage at the second and final debate before New Jersey’s Democratic primary on June 6.

They seized on Murphy’s largesse to the state’s Democratic political bosses, the fact that he lined up all 21 county lines for the primary, the $15 million he loaned his own campaign, his investments in fracking and gas pipelines, and his 23 years as a Goldman Sachs executive.

“We saw Phil’s campaign reports where he’s bid up the price to almost $20 million, including a $15 million loan — it’s an obscene amount of money and New Jersey can do better,” said Assemblyman John Wisniewski (D-Middlesex), Murphy’s chief tormentor, who accused him of buying the top ballot position with donations to New Jersey’s Democratic county committees. “We don’t need Wall Street bankers dictating public policy in New Jersey.”

Murphy came prepared for the onslaught; plastered a smile on his face throughout the night; shifted the conversation to the unpopular sitting governor, Chris Christie; and sought refuge in the panoply of liberal ideas anchoring his campaign platform. Murphy openly and repeatedly said he would raise taxes in New Jersey to fully fund schools and pensions after years of underfunding by Christie.

“I don’t think anyone here is harder on Wall Street than I am,” Murphy said, recapping how he would bar pension investments in hedge funds, sign an income tax surcharge on millionaires, close a loophole allowing capital gains to be reported as ordinary income, and establish a public bank funded by taxpayers to provide small-business loans.

“Wall Street screwed up in a big way,” he said. “They don’t deserve our support. They don’t deserve our money.”

But the heat kept coming for much of the 90 minutes allotted for the debate by the organizers at NJTV and NJ Spotlight. Former U.S. Treasury official Jim Johnson, state Sen. Ray Lesniak (D-Union) and Wisniewki all accused Murphy of buying his way to the head of the pack. To date, Murphy has raised $19.2 million and spent $18.4 million on the Democratic primary, putting his spending total six times more than all the other Democratic candidates combined.

“The fact is, you’ve spent a lot of money buying all the county chairs, but the people of New Jersey aren’t buying you,” Wisniewski told Murphy.

“One of the county chairs said, ‘I control 10,000 votes,’” Johnson said. “That’s not a democracy.”

Lesniak claimed that Union County Democratic Chairman Jerry Green, a state assemblyman, asked him not to enter the race after Murphy declared his candidacy.

“My county chairman tried to convince me not to run, and he’s told this to other people, ‘We can get anything we want out of Phil Murphy,’” Lesniak said. “Jerry Green said it and he said it to many people.”

Murphy defended his contributions to county political committees as party-building and said he was proud of the support he received from party chairs — and the rank-and-file Democrats who cast votes for him at the conventions.

“The people who showed up at these conventions are good Democrats, they’re good progressives,” Murphy said. “They’re trying to turn the page.”

Wisniewski also launched an attack against Murphy over his investments in fracking, the PennEast pipeline and the Dakota Access pipeline at Standing Rock, North Dakota, the site of huge protests last year. In response, Murphy said that his investments would be put into a blind trust after the election, and speaking to reporters after the event, Murphy added that he may divest from the things Wisniewski pointed out.

“There is probably no good answer in terms of those investments,” he said, adding, “I mean what I say about fracking, I mean what I say about our environment.”

Thursday’s debate was a stark contrast to Tuesday, the first time the candidates faced off. While Murphy did get some heat there — notably from Wisniewski about his private bank proposal — he walked away from that exchange without facing any significant blows.

But on Thursday, despite the more sustained attacks, Monmouth University pollster Patrick Murray said the math was on Murphy’s side. In a Quinnipiac University poll last week, 26 percent of Democrats who favored a candidate favored Murphy. (In that same poll, the 52 percent of Democrats were still undecided.) Because Murphy has the 21 county lines and their organizational resources, he has a minimum of 200,000 votes, Murray said.

“To have an impact, this debate needed to create a groundswell of support that will bring out an even greater number of voters for one of the other candidates,” Murray wrote in an email. “It’s just not going to happen. … Even if the other three candidates had forced Murphy into a significant gaffe, it would not have mattered.”

Lost in the shuffle, perhaps, was the fact that all the candidates agree on fully complying with the School Funding Reform Act of 2008, ramping up payments to the ailing pension system for public workers by billions of dollars, scrapping a controversial standardized test for students called PARCC that has become a bête noire of the teachers unions, and raising taxes on high earners or estates.

Christie has signed legislation to repeal the estate tax over several years, but Democrats could reverse him if they sweep this year’s races for all 120 legislative seats and the governorship.