Live Blog: Democrats’ Final Debate in NJ Governor’s Race

7:48 p.m.: Wisniewski Previews Attack Line

A former Goldman Sachs executive, Murphy has loaned his campaign $15 million to get off the ground, something that has put a target on his back for other candidates to draw parallels between him and former Gov. Jon Corzine, another Goldman alum.

He has raised $19.2 million and spent $18.4 million in the race so far, eclipsing all the other candidates.

Wisniewski has been one of Murphy’s sharpest critics, despite the two sharing very similar notions of how the next governor should move the state forward.

“Murphy’s fundamental problem is that his elitist Goldman Sachs background, his lifestyle of flying around the world in private jets to his million dollar villas is at stark odds with his populist message of fighting for ordinary voters,” Wisniewski said in a statement Wednesday after new fundraising totals were released.

But, despite the criticism, Murphy escaped Tuesday’s debate mostly unscathed. And if tonight is a repeat, it may well close off any hope his rivals have of knocking him out of the lead before the June 6 primary.

Meanwhile, the Murphy team is looking optimistic.

— Alyana Alfaro

7:45 p.m.: Prepare for Lift-Off

The second and final primary debate between the Democratic candidates for New Jersey governor will kick off at 8 p.m. The last debate — held a mere two days ago at Stockton University — featured four candidates mostly agreeing on a slew of progressive policy initiatives such as strengthening environmental regulations, raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour and legalizing marijuana.

The first debate on Tuesday did show some contrasts — candidates at different points took aim at former U.S. ambassador to Germany Phil Murphy, the odds-on favorite to win the nomination. And in their final match-up, it will be interesting to see if his rivals, Jim Johnson, Ray Lesniak and John Wisniewski, will gang up on the front-runner.

Follow along for live updates from Observer's Alyana Alfaro and Salvador Rizzo.

— Alyana Alfaro