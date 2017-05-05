Shaun White Really Wants to Leave This Penthouse

Why does the Olympic gold medalist want to exit The A Building so badly?

By 05/05/17 12:23pm
Peek inside Shaun White's newly listed apartment.
David Becker/Getty Images for Clear Channel
White bought the apartment in 2014.
Citi Habitats
The ceilings are over 12 feet high.
Citi Habitats
He's willing to sell the unit at a loss.
Citi Habitats
There's even a pool on the roof.
Citi Habitats
A private patio.
Citi Habitats
The penthouse is in the East Village.
Citi Habitats
Interesting furnishing choices here.
Citi Habitats
The building was constructed in 2006.
Citi Habitats
White's unit is a two-bedroom, 2.5-bath.
Citi Habitats
A massive roof deck.
Citi Habitats
Olympic snowboarder Shaun White is ready to leave his New York penthouse behind.

White, who has won two gold medals,  listed his two-bedroom, 2.5-bath condo in the East Village. The 1,174-square-foot pad in The A Building has an open layout, with ceiling heights reaching over 12 feet high, per the $2.799 million listing held by Citi Habitats broker Steven Duggan.

The description is rather sparse, though the photos included reveal a somewhat modern interior aesthetic with what we assume must be a combination of White’s furnishings and a stager, as seen if you scroll through the photos above…or maybe White just liked the look of a crib and children’s toys underneath graffiti-esque art.

gettyimages 672942082 Shaun White Really Wants to Leave This Penthouse

Shaun White. Harry How/Getty Images

Aside from the questionable décor, the East Village perch looks perfectly nice, with its private patio and floor-to-ceiling windows. So, we’re surprised White wants to be rid of it so badly–he bought it for $2.895 million in 2014, so even if it sells at its current full ask, he’ll be talking a loss on it.

The eight-story doorman building was built in 2006, per the New York Post, and there’s a roofdeck with a 50-foot pool, wet bar and barbecue, as well as a gym…but maybe the snowboarding training there just wasn’t up to par.

If White’s penthouse in the building isn’t to your liking, there’s another celeb-approved abode there–the apartment Kelly Macdonald and Dougie Payne have been trying to sell since August last year is still lingering on the market.

