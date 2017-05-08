SNL’s Good Sketch This Week Was About ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

In case you missed it, Saturday Night Live this week was hosted by one of Marvel’s the superhero movie handsome Chrises (this is the one from Princess Diaries 2: A Royal Engagement and he is my second favorite Marvel Chris after the one who dated Jenny Slate and dunks on Nazis on Twitter). This handsome Chris showed off many skills: general affability, singing, a decent Shatner impression But his most important skill was on full display in SNL’s one Good Sketch from this week: acting like a faux-woke douchebag. Handsome Chris’s douchebagery is a shining beacon to all those who have ever aspired to douchebagdom. His dad is a lawyer! He and the always flawless Kyle Mooney are the shining stars of the sketch in which guys don’t really realize just how bad the world has gotten for women in The Handmaid’s Tale. But why would they miss Chris’s Cinco de Mayo half-birthday?! ?

And though the internet content factories are rife with headlines like “John Oliver DEMOLISHES the GOP Health Care Bill,” or “This Infographic TOTALLY NAILS What’s Wrong With Bathroom Bills,” or “This Experimental Magician Explains EVERYTHING You Need To Know About FCC Regulation,” I hope you’ll forgive me if I say this sketch is actually dead on when it comes to what privilege looks like. When laws are targeting women or people of color or non-straight, cis people and you don’t fall into one of those categories, it’s easy to tune out what’s going, or offer your only support with an inert “that sucks” or RT on Twitter before you forget all about it.

It’s hard to actually do something that’s actually productive, and so much easier just to say #GIRLSQUAD. More like under his aayyyyyyeeeee, am I right?!