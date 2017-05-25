The Fan Guide to Star Wars’ Rarest Collectibles

Most of us (myself included) fondly remember the Ewoks as cuddly space bears, but close examination of this rare prop from Return of the Jedi reveals that the Ewoks had sharper teeth than appear on screen. This particular mask was worn by actor Lars Green. Star Wars Ewok Costume Mask. Sold for $22,705 in November 2010.

While there are no actual cowboys in Star Wars, Aleksandr Kulov's design for the Russian theatrical release took the film's description of "space opera" literally. As the film was not released in Russia until 1991, this is one of those "holy grail" collectibles. Star Wars (20th Century Fox, 1991), Russian Poster. Sold for $3,585 in July 2012.

This is the most expensive Star Wars poster ever sold, at $5,975 in November 2011. Fun fact: the poster was never actually used for events, nor released to the public, and remains one of the rarest collectibles for the franchise. Star Wars Concert (20th Century Fox, 1978).















Happy 40th birthday Star Wars! Today, fans around the world are celebrating the theatrical release of A New Hope, which first hit theaters across America in 1977. With new films such as The Force Awakens, Rogue One and soon The Last Jedi, a whole new generation is enjoying the franchise a new. But even after 40 years, George Lucas’ original trilogy still feels timeless. That’s why historic collector’s items—from posters and toys to comics and movie props—are hotter than ever among diehard fans, self-identified Jedi and even those viewers who have embraced the Dark Side. In honor of the influential franchise’s big 4-0, here is a look at some of the rarest and most important collector’s items in Star Wars history which have passed through the hallowed halls of Heritage, the world’s largest collectibles auctioneer. Use the force, and you might just stumble upon one yourself.