Happy 40th birthday Star Wars! Today, fans around the world are celebrating the theatrical release of A New Hope, which first hit theaters across America in 1977. With new films such as The Force Awakens, Rogue One and soon The Last Jedi, a whole new generation is enjoying the franchise a new. But even after 40 years, George Lucas’ original trilogy still feels timeless. That’s why historic collector’s items—from posters and toys to comics and movie props—are hotter than ever among diehard fans, self-identified Jedi and even those viewers who have embraced the Dark Side. In honor of the influential franchise’s big 4-0, here is a look at some of the rarest and most important collector’s items in Star Wars history which have passed through the hallowed halls of Heritage, the world’s largest collectibles auctioneer. Use the force, and you might just stumble upon one yourself.
The Fan Guide to Star Wars’ Rarest Collectibles
Use the force and you might just stumble upon one yourself
Tom Chantrell's realistic depictions of the Star Wars actors makes this a highly desirable poster among fans, in addition to the fact that it was released in a limited run before being replaced with an Academy Awards style version. Star Wars (20th Century Fox, 1977), issued 1978, Full-Bleed British Quad Style C, Sold for $2,390 in November 2015.
Heritage Auctions
Made celebrate the movie's one year theatrical release anniversary, Weldon Anderson used Kenner action figures to make this photograph. Only 1500 posters were made, so it's a super rare and popular item among diehard fans. Star Wars (20th Century Fox, 1977), One Sheet Happy Birthday Style. Sold for $2,270 in November 2008.
Heritage Auctions
This is the most expensive Star Wars poster ever sold, at $5,975 in November 2011. Fun fact: the poster was never actually used for events, nor released to the public, and remains one of the rarest collectibles for the franchise. Star Wars Concert (20th Century Fox, 1978).
Heritage Auctions
The Hildebrandt brothers art was among the first created for the film, before its release, but was ultimately switched out for Tom Jung's now iconic design. Star Wars (20th Century Fox, 1977), British Quad. Sold for $5,078 in November 2013.
Heritage Auctions
Advertisement
This near mint condition poster is one of the rarest foreign language editions out there. Star Wars (20th Century Fox, 1978), Hong Kong One Sheet. Sold for $3,107 in July 2012.
Heritage Auctions
While there are no actual cowboys in Star Wars, Aleksandr Kulov's design for the Russian theatrical release took the film's description of "space opera" literally. As the film was not released in Russia until 1991, this is one of those "holy grail" collectibles. Star Wars (20th Century Fox, 1991), Russian Poster. Sold for $3,585 in July 2012.
Heritage Auctions
A very limited run of these posters designed by Howard Chaykin were sold to fans at San Diego Comic-Con and WorldCon in Kansas City in 1976. Star Wars (20th Century Fox, 1976), Howard Chaykin Promotional Poster. Sold for $2,868 in November 2015.
Heritage Auctions
Advertisement
While the design for the poster is super minimal, its printing on mylar makes it one of the hardest items to find in good condition. Star Wars (20th Century Fox, 1977), One Sheet Mylar Advance. Sold for $2,151 in March 2007.
Heritage Auctions
Here is the coveted first printing of the classic original Star Wars poster. Star Wars (20th Century Fox, 1977), First Printing One Sheet, Flat Folded Style A. Sold for $4,063.
Heritage Auctions
This rare comic book (there were only 1,500 released) version of A New Hope is currently listed as #1 on Overstreet's prestigious list of Top Ten Bronze Age Comics, and features cover art by the venerable Howard Chaykin. Star Wars #1 35¢ Variant (Marvel, 1977) CGC NM 9.4. Sold for $26,290 in May 2016.
Heritage Auctions
Advertisement
Bill Sienkiewicz's faithful depiction of Darth Vader, lightsaber in hand, accompanied by one of the Emperor's Royal Guard and Imperial Commander makes this a highly desirable piece of original comic art. Bill Sienkiewicz Star Wars: Return of the Jedi #2 Cover Original Art (Marvel, 1983). Sold for $20,315 in February 2017.
Heritage Auctions
Here is Tony DeZuniga's take on the iconic pose used in the Hildebrandt brothers and Tom Jung's theatrical posters. The design was also used for the 1979 poster for Chicago Comicon. Tony DeZuniga Star Wars Weekly Pin-Up Original Art (Marvel UK, 1978). Sold for $19,717 in February 2017.
Heritage Auctions
Most of us (myself included) fondly remember the Ewoks as cuddly space bears, but close examination of this rare prop from Return of the Jedi reveals that the Ewoks had sharper teeth than appear on screen. This particular mask was worn by actor Lars Green. Star Wars Ewok Costume Mask. Sold for $22,705 in November 2010.
Heritage Auctions
Advertisement
It's super hard to find Kenner action figures in good condition if they've been taken out of the package, and even rarer to find an unopened one. Star Wars (Kenner, 1978). Action Figure, "Darth Vader." Sold for $776 in March 2017.
Heritage Auctions
A near pristine Kenner action figure of the late Carrie Fisher as Princes Leia Organa. Star Wars (Kenner, 1978). Action Figure, "Princess Leia Organa." Sold for $776 in March 2017.
Heritage Auctions
Jawa figurines are especially beloved by Star Wars fans (some of my personal favorite Star Wars creatures), which is why this item sold for higher than any of the film's titular characters. Star Wars (Kenner, 1978). Action Figure, "Jawa" Cloth Cape Style. Sold for $896 in November 2015.
Heritage Auctions