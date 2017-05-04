Stephen Colbert on #FireColbert: ‘I Would Do It Again’

As further proof that we are currently living in the worst dystopian Y.A. satire ever written, Late Show host Stephen Colbert used his monologue last night to address the fact he called the 45th President of the United States “Vladimir Putin’s cock-holster.” Many found the host’s remark—which I really just need to repeat includes the word “cock-holster”—over the line and borderline homophobic, leading to #FireColbert trending on Twitter.

While Colbert did not apologize, he did admit that should he do it all again he would make some minor tweaks:

If you saw my monologue on Monday, you know that I was a little upset at Donald Trump for insulting a friend of mine. So at the end of that monologue, I had a few choice insults for the president in return. I don’t regret that. He, I believe, can take care of himself. I have jokes. He has the launch codes. So, it’s a fair fight. So while I would do it again, I would change a few words that were cruder than they needed to be. I’m not going to repeat the phrase, but I just want to say for the record, life is short, and anyone who expresses their love for another person, in their own way, is to me, an American hero. I think we can all agree on that. I hope even the president and I can agree on that. Nothing else but that.

No response yet from POTUS, who in fairness is busy today trying to legally classify sexual assault as a “pre-existing condition.”