Steve Bannon Looks Super Uncomfortable With Muslims, and the Internet Is Eating It Up

This weekend President Donald Trump traveled to the Middle East as part of his first overseas trip as commander in chief. Not surprisingly, he brought many members of his staff with him.

Among them was White House Chief Strategist (and former executive chair of Breitbart News) Steve Bannon, who was also one of the main proponents of Trump’s immigration ban on majority Muslim countries. As such, you might expect Bannon to be a little uncomfortable in Saudi Arabia.

And you would be right.

Several videos and photos emerged this weekend of Bannon awkwardly shaking hands with or sitting next to Muslim dignitaries. And not surprisingly, they all quickly became memes:

steve bannon looks so uncomfortable here and it rules pic.twitter.com/GlPQJPUTts — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) May 21, 2017

"what about the muslim ban steve"

"yeah steve whose idea was the muslim ban"

"who came up with the muslim ban steve" https://t.co/olZeKL1tVB — darth:™ (@darth) May 21, 2017

Here's Steve Bannon surrounded by Muslims and looking uncomfortable as hell, thank me later. pic.twitter.com/HGTKronh0G — Mustapha Itani (@mustaphahitani) May 21, 2017

Steve Bannon is me at family gatherings. pic.twitter.com/DomLdN0P3S — Lina Arabi (@LinaArabii) May 21, 2017

Steve Bannon looks like Michael Jackson when he's being surrounded by the zombies in the Thriller video. pic.twitter.com/TzY3WYILpq — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) May 21, 2017

I just remembered who Steve Bannon reminds me of. pic.twitter.com/tV7VUq09Xv — Brendan Black 🍷☕️ (@MrBrendanBlack) May 21, 2017

Why does Steve Bannon always look like he's about to cry? pic.twitter.com/8eoNTqfxos — Prince LeGate🤴🏻 (@williamlegate) May 22, 2017

Steve Bannon looks super comfortable pic.twitter.com/yiEm7qMcHb — Talia (@2020fight) May 20, 2017

*Steve Bannon trying to hold his breath so he doesn't get infected with Sharia* pic.twitter.com/tu6h4kIgT1 — Dan Amira (@DanAmira) May 20, 2017

That moment you realize you're surrounded by people that you've claimed for years want to kill you pic.twitter.com/7Cvo1yHu5t — Shahed Amanullah (@shahed) May 20, 2017

Let’s hope things go more smoothly in Israel.