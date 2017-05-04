Slide Into Summer With the Shoe of the Season

Backless with an open-toe is the way to go for summer 2017

By 05/04/17 7:00am
By Far goes green in these slides.
Courtesy By Far
Anya Hindmarch Radius Slides, $695, Anyahindmarch.com.
Courtesy Anya Hindmarch
Zara Pearly Strappy Sandals, $59.90, Zara.com.
Zara
Trademark Pom Pom Pajama Sandal, $498, Trademark.com.
Courtesy Trademark
Pinko Women's Leather Summer Slides, $415, Pinko.com.
Courtesy Pinko
Stuart Weitzman The Buttoncandy Sandal, $398, Stuartweitzman.com.
Courtesy Stuart Weitzman
Neous Leather Slide Sandal in Blue, $365, Needsupply.com.
Need Supply
Mercedes Castillo Delphia, $495, Mercedescastillo.com.
Courtesy Mercedes Castillo
Loeffler Randall Rubie Sandal, $350, Loefflerrandall.com.
Courtesy Loeffler Randall
Matt Bernson Serra, $190, Mattbernson.com
Courtesy Matt Bernson
Intentionally Blank Palace Silver Leather, $180, Intentionallyblank.us.
Courtesy Intentionally Blank
Eugenia Kim Poppy Slides, $465, Shopbop.com.
Courtesy Shopbop
Miu Miu Shearling and Feather Slides, $900, Brownsfashion.com.
Browns Fashion
Jen Slide Weave, $340, Dearfrances.com.
Courtesy Dear Frances
By Far Grid Yellow, $283, Byfarshoes.com.
Courtesy By Far
There are varying opinions on what the true foundation of an outfit is, but building a look around a pair of shoes is always a good bet. Especially if that shoe happens to be the style of the season, one that feels both trendy and timeless, and comes in a majorly wide variety of colors, fabrics and designs.

To which we present you with the slide, which has become the footwear silhouette you need to have for summer 2017. (Note, it is also appropriate to wear slides in the spring!)

This backless, open-toed style is almost guaranteed to make any summer outfit look chic, whether it’s paired with a breezy midi dress to or a trusty pair of denim shorts. Just don’t settle on a basic pair of black leather slides and call it a day; these shoes have a simple shape that is conducive to experimenting with crazy colors (like Trademark’s lemon yellow version) or bold textures (like Miu Miu’s bejeweled shearling option). Otherwise, you can go for an oversized pompom, à la Eugenia Kim, windowpane suede from By Far or a punchy metallic by Intentionally Blank. One thing to keep in mind is that this shoe style works best when the heel height is kept to a minimum, so eschew any sandals that teeter over three inches.

While summer might not be endless, at least your choice of slides will be.

