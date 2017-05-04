Slide Into Summer With the Shoe of the Season













There are varying opinions on what the true foundation of an outfit is, but building a look around a pair of shoes is always a good bet. Especially if that shoe happens to be the style of the season, one that feels both trendy and timeless, and comes in a majorly wide variety of colors, fabrics and designs.

To which we present you with the slide, which has become the footwear silhouette you need to have for summer 2017. (Note, it is also appropriate to wear slides in the spring!)

This backless, open-toed style is almost guaranteed to make any summer outfit look chic, whether it’s paired with a breezy midi dress to or a trusty pair of denim shorts. Just don’t settle on a basic pair of black leather slides and call it a day; these shoes have a simple shape that is conducive to experimenting with crazy colors (like Trademark’s lemon yellow version) or bold textures (like Miu Miu’s bejeweled shearling option). Otherwise, you can go for an oversized pompom, à la Eugenia Kim, windowpane suede from By Far or a punchy metallic by Intentionally Blank. One thing to keep in mind is that this shoe style works best when the heel height is kept to a minimum, so eschew any sandals that teeter over three inches.

While summer might not be endless, at least your choice of slides will be.