The Power of Print Is Strong on the Streets of Tbilisi

The subtle yellow glasses are the hue of the season.

The streets of Tbilisi are not immune to the Supreme takeover.













No fashion week would be complete without a peek at the street style, so before Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Tbilisi comes to a wrap, take a look at what the fashion set is wearing to and from the shows.

Embracing the warm spring weather, showgoers donned a healthy dose of floral, but mixed it up with cutting accessories, including a black and white corset. Others let their purses do the talking, opting for the Balenciaga and Off-White bags of the season. However, all attendees at the shows in Tbilisi, Georgia showed their penchant for prints, keeping their looks packed with maximalism.

Click through to find a Supreme cameo, plenty of model-off-duty looks and exactly one bouquet of flowers.

For more photos from Melodie Jeng, visit her website or Instagram.