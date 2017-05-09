The Power of Print Is Strong on the Streets of Tbilisi

A dispatch on the most colorful street style photos, featuring Supreme, Balenciaga and more.

By 05/09/17 9:56am
The streets of Tbilisi are not immune to the Supreme takeover.
Melodie Jeng
Classic model off duty style.
Melodie Jeng
A floral dress plays well with a black and white corset.
Melodie Jeng
A mathematically correct coat.
Melodie Jeng
Floral patches are worth looking back for.
Melodie Jeng
Put a cap on it.
Melodie Jeng
An unexpected halter detail.
Melodie Jeng
The subtle yellow glasses are the hue of the season.
Melodie Jeng
The bigger the ruffle, the better.
Melodie Jeng
Pro tip: Match your shirt to your shades.
Melodie Jeng
Anka Tsitsishvili of Index Flat, a shop in Moscow.
Melodie Jeng
Flowers are always a good accessory.
Melodie Jeng
This beaded chicken is from Dalood, a local Tbilisi designer.
Melodie Jeng
Print power.
Melodie Jeng
There's nothing that a colorful Balenciaga bag can't fix.
Melodie Jeng
No fashion week would be complete without a peek at the street style, so before Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Tbilisi comes to a wrap, take a look at what the fashion set is wearing to and from the shows.

Embracing the warm spring weather, showgoers donned a healthy dose of floral, but mixed it up with cutting accessories, including a black and white corset. Others let their purses do the talking, opting for the Balenciaga and Off-White bags of the season. However, all attendees at the shows in Tbilisi, Georgia showed their penchant for prints, keeping their looks packed with maximalism.

Click through to find a Supreme cameo, plenty of model-off-duty looks and exactly one bouquet of flowers.

For more photos from Melodie Jeng, visit her website or Instagram.

