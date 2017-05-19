The Guy Suing His Date for Texting During ‘Guardians’ Is Actually a Creepy Troll

The entire internet has been captivated this week by the story of Brandon Vezmar, a 37-year-old Austin man suing the woman he went to see Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 with because she was texting during the movie date. Multiple media outlets have called Vezmar a “hero,” and Guardians director James Gunn even tweeted that the woman (identified only as Crystal) “deserves jail time.”

But while movie fans may rejoice at Vezmar’s “heroic” actions, judging from his Twitter account it looks like he’s letting that fame turn him into a troll.

Vezmar restarted the dormant account on Tuesday to capitalize on his newfound fame, and so far it only has 312 followers. He started off innocently enough, sharing funny articles about his exploits.

But then he made the mistake of posting screenshots of text messages between himself and the woman he calls “the flaky plaintiff” (Crystal is actually the defendant in the case):

Flaky plaintiff has now put out statement saying I made her feel unsafe during movie. Sure. Here’s us texting. You judge. pic.twitter.com/41sdQNPEL9 — Brandon Vezmar (@BrandonVezmar) May 17, 2017

The threat of “small claims court” and “putting her on the books” for $21 (even though the Alamo Drafthouse theater actually offered him his money back) immediately turned people off:

@BrandonVezmar You sound like a piece of shit, what the fuck is wrong with you — Insurrectional Ⓐ Sol (@nultrasol) May 17, 2017

@BrandonVezmar Need that $21 to pay the rent to your mom this month? — Snack My Fridge Up (@wyrauuuuuch) May 17, 2017

@BrandonVezmar You thought people would read this and agree with you? pic.twitter.com/dI8N9N8qxq — NVRSLPS (@NVRSLPS) May 17, 2017

@BrandonVezmar Frankly, I feel unsafe walking around knowing men like you think this is normal. Give me $20. — 🌸 Gnome Chomsky 🌸 (@nubs_foreman) May 17, 2017

Vezmar was buoyed by the supportive messages he got from both sexes on Facebook Messenger, however:

Getting fan mail on Facebook Messenger. pic.twitter.com/cEy0yllTCz — Brandon Vezmar (@BrandonVezmar) May 17, 2017

My female supporters are chiming in. Fan mail is the best! pic.twitter.com/0ULdONSTEE — Brandon Vezmar (@BrandonVezmar) May 17, 2017

At this point, Crystal (who only “stranded” Vezmar at the theater because he made her drive) released a statement to an Austin TV station in which she said Vezmar made her feel unsafe.

“He has escalated the situation far past what any mentally healthy person would,” she said. “I feel sorry that I hurt his feelings badly enough that he felt he needed to commit so much time and effort into seeking revenge.”

Vezmar’s reaction to this was to post screenshots of the messages he sent to the woman’s family asking for her address. That only made things worse:

1/2 My ‘harassing’ message to Plaintiff's family. All identical. Needed address for small court filing. Didn't have it. None replied. pic.twitter.com/ufNR4GFfuf — Brandon Vezmar (@BrandonVezmar) May 17, 2017

@BrandonVezmar This makes you look like a psycho. The woman owes you nothing. — henlo alex (@alexlath) May 18, 2017

@BrandonVezmar @steenfox How did this not seem creepy to you?? Jesus Christ. — Louisa 🍞🌹🌹 (@LouisatheLast) May 18, 2017

Things really took off, however, when Vezmar began referring to his date as a “texting floozy.” At this point many observers pointed out that a $21 date wasn’t the right hill to die on:

Apart from serial killing is there anything lower than texting in a movie theater? Not surprised texting floozy is playing the victim. — Brandon Vezmar (@BrandonVezmar) May 17, 2017

My one word to the trolls: Are you the other assholes texting in the theater? May the men in your life stop giving you a free pass, too. — Brandon Vezmar (@BrandonVezmar) May 17, 2017

“Suck it up, it was just $17, you’re a pussy” argument is interesting. I don’t owe a selfish, disruptive, exploitative stranger anything. — Brandon Vezmar (@BrandonVezmar) May 17, 2017

@BrandonVezmar I've never texted during a movie in my life, and even I can see you're taking this shit WAYYYYYY too far. — Loupocalypse Now (@enriqueztwb) May 17, 2017

@BrandonVezmar Like, your behavior is making me side with a movie texter. I would've thought that was impossible. — Libby Banks (@libberish) May 18, 2017

@BrandonVezmar hi i'm an outside observer who doesn't really care and you sound like a complete literal insane person here — Good Takes Guy 🌹 (@17starlings) May 17, 2017

@BrandonVezmar Wow snowflake. She ruined your movie going experience 😭😭😭 take her to court. You're a walking cliche. — Jess (@JessCJared) May 17, 2017

@BrandonVezmar you offered to pay for her and you want your money back bc it didn't go how you wanted it to? jesus fuck — farzana💐 (@lordfarzquad) May 18, 2017

Vezmar, who at this point was getting international media attention because of his virality, then tried to tied his story to bigger issues:

1/2 There are three layers to the texting lawsuit story. Theater etiquette, dating etiquette, and gender relations. I would love to do a — Brandon Vezmar (@BrandonVezmar) May 18, 2017

2/2 back and forth with one of my heroes, Camille Paglia, on the third. Fascinating stuff coming up culturally around my lawsuit. — Brandon Vezmar (@BrandonVezmar) May 18, 2017

Camille Paglia, by the way, is an academic who claims that Hillary Clinton lost the election because she’s “an unaccomplished woman whose entire career was spent attached to her husband’s coattails.”

To further prove that he’s the good guy, Vezmar is turning his focus to charity—he asked his supporters to donate to the children’s charity Creative Action. The nonprofit did not respond to an Observer query about whether donations had increased.

Yesterday Vezmar made his final comment on the situation (for now): a Medium post where he reflected on his situation philosophically.

“Last night I was riding my bike home from the store in the rain, and it suddenly occurred to me that I was texting. While riding through an intersection. On my bike. In the rain,” he wrote. “I said to myself out loud, ‘What am I doing?’ We all have room to grow, and we all make mistakes. Love will always be the answer. I shine it at you. I shine it at me.”

The most ironic part of this whole story is that Vezmar actually has a background in public relations—he’s the president of The Messaging Company, which provides “expert guidance on…communications strategies.”

Vezmar told the Observer in an email that “harassment is a word some people hide behind when they can’t face reality.”

“I was making a character judgment based on my own personal experience and attempting to get the mailing address of an unacountable person whose behavior had adversely affected my life,” he said.