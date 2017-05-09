The Trailer for Season Five of ‘Orange is the New Black’ is Here, and It’s Intense

It’s time to welcome back the ladies of Litchfield. It feels every bit of the year it’s been since the massive cliffhanger at the end of season 4 when—SPOILER—the inexperienced corrections officer Bayley killed Poussey while attempting to restrain her and, in the chaos in the prison following her death, Daya got a gun and pointed it at Humphrey’s head. End of season.

Now, we get our first full-length look at what’s to come, and it looks as though the women are uniting and rising up, using media to challenge the abusive conditions in the prison. Note: the trailer contains spoilers if you haven’t finished season four yet.

With last season’s frank depiction of the for-profit prison industry, it looks as though season five will be just as political, refusing to shy away from the challenging and uncomfortable truths about the American justice system. Another truth they’re brave enough to face? How we all feel about Piper. “People ain’t gonna like you,” Taystee says. Piper: “Story of my life.”

Orange is the New Black is back on Netflix on June 9 and leaked on the Internet somewhere I hear if you’re a bad person.