Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Definitely Aren’t Moving In Together Right Now

But they can go furniture shopping together

By 05/24/17 2:03pm
Not going to be roomies just yet.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images For US Weekly
The Weeknd reportedly paid nearly $20 million for this house.
Trulia
The saltwater pool.
Trulia
Inside the 12,000-square-foot main house.
Trulia
A patio overlooking the grounds.
Trulia
An outdoor pavilion.
Trulia
The entry.
Trulia
It appears that Selena Gomez and the Weeknd won’t be moving in together anytime in the near future. Just a few days after Gomez bought a new abode in Studio City, The Weeknd followed suit and made his own big home purchase.

And The Weeknd (real name: Abel Makkonen Tesfaye) may have one-upped his girlfriend‘s $2.25 million four-bedroom residence–he reportedly doled out nearly $20 million for a nine-bedroom, 11-bathroom estate in the Hidden Hills area of Los Angeles. The enormous 12,000-square-foot estate was built in 2016.

gettyimages 626848412 Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Definitely Arent Moving In Together Right Now

The Weeknd. MARTIN BUREAU/AFP/Getty Images

The residence includes a 25-foot-tall entry with custom glass and steel doors, and inside, there’s a chef’s kitchen, formal dining room with a fireplace and wine cellar, home theater, music lounge, studio and gym. There’s also an indoor-outdoor bar and an outdoor living room.

A 1,200-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom guest house also sits on the nearly 3-acre property, and there’s a saltwater pool, 10-person spa, outdoor kitchen and a barbecue center, as well as an entertainment pavilion with fire pits and covered patios. Not to mention the 8-stall barn—perhaps The Weeknd is considering trying out the equestrian life.

screen shot 2017 05 24 at 11 59 23 am Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Definitely Arent Moving In Together Right Now

More selfies coming soon. Selena Gomez/Instagram

While the new couple might not be shacking up anytime soon, at least now they can embark on the decorating and furnishing process together, and surely take a few Instagram-worthy snaps while doing so.

