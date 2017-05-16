Meet ‘The New Pope,’ Same as ‘The Young Pope’

By 05/16/17 11:53am
Sebastian Roché and Jude Law in The Young Pope. Gianni Fiorito/HBO

Good news, bad news! Good news first: HBO and Sky have officially signed off on The New Pope, from The Young Pope creator Paolo Sorrentino and co-writer Umberto Contarello.

Bad news: the new series will not serve as a second season or direct sequel to The Young Pope, which means Jude Law’s Lenny Belardo a.k.a Pope Pius XIII, the chain-smoking, cherubic-faced il Papa who once straight murdered a woman with prayer, is no more, gone the way of his faithful Vatican City kangaroo friend Cardinal Pouches.

young pope pouches1 Meet The New Pope, Same as The Young Pope

According to a statement, The New Pope will be“set in the world of the modern papacy.” Production will begin in late-2018, and casting for a NEW Pope, but not necessarily a YOUNG one, will begin “soon.”

And hey, look at that: a source, who I’m going to assume was God, told Variety that a Lenny Belardo appearance has “not been ruled out.”

young pope idgaf Meet The New Pope, Same as The Young Pope

You must never rule out Pope Pius XIII.