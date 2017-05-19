These Artificially Intelligent Headphones Are Truly From the Future

Technology may not be able to put a chip into your brain (just yet, anyway), but it can wrap headphones around your skull, figure out your mood and use that to select music you might like.

Vinci has created the world’s first ‘smart’ headphones to make listening to music easier than ever. They uses artificial intelligence to learn about your listening and personal habits, and the more you use them, the smarter they get.

Vinci headphones are a standalone device that stores music and syncs to your Spotify and other music accounts so you can use them without your phone. What’s more, they can do a ton of other tasks like tell you your schedule and call you an Uber.

Watch the video above for more.