How to Talk About the Tony Nominations if You Know Nothing About Theater

Faking it when it comes to talking about the Tony’s can be tricky—at least with the Oscars, you could probably figure out the gist of what the movie was about even if you didn’t actually see Lion.
But no, the Tony Awards cater to a specialized group of New York elites, and your attempt to connect with your most cultured co-worker might leave him scoffing because you don’t know your Bette from your Patti. That’s why I’m here to help. Just repeat these simple phrases, and watch the invites to Broadway karaoke begin rolling in.
- “Sure The Great Comet was spectacular, but I preferred it in the tent.”
- “Of course they gave Groban the Best Leading nod, and Lucas Steele Best Featured, but I feel like honestly, Anatole gets more stage time.”
- “Leave it to A Doll’s House, Part 2 to go four for four.”
- “Poor Phillipa Soo.”
- “At least Christian Borle got the Falsetto‘s nod.”
- “It’s going to be Bette and Ben. Sorry everyone else.”‘
- “Looks like Groundhog Day wins for ‘Only Movie Adaptation That Actually Got Nominations.’
- “Did you see that ludicrous display last night? The thing about Arsenal is they’re always trying to walk it in.“
- “A Bronx Tale was underrated.”
- “More like NO, Hello. But seriously, John Mulaney is a treasure.”