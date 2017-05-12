Twitter Proves That Trump is the Best President Ever—‘With Few Exceptions’

President Donald Trump’s alleged connections with Russia have cast a dark cloud over his administration—indeed, one of the factors which led the president to fire FBI director James Comey earlier this week was the FBI investigation into Trump’s apparent Russia ties.

But at least the Associated Press is here to reassure us that everything is fine:

BREAKING: Trump lawyer: Tax returns from past 10 years show no "income of any type from Russian sources," with few exceptions. — The Associated Press (@AP) May 12, 2017

That “with few exceptions” caveat at the end caused a lot of worry on Twitter—so not surprisingly, within minutes the hashtag #withfewexceptions was one of the top trends in the United States. Users tweeted “alternative facts” about both the president and themselves:

Trump never filed for bankruptcy, #withfewexceptions — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) May 12, 2017

Mexico will be paying for the wall. #withfewexceptions — amanda (@_Amanda2017) May 12, 2017

I have never hidden in bushes. Period #withfewexceptions pic.twitter.com/SWofWsgDS7 — Sean Spicer Facts (@SeanSpicerFacts) May 12, 2017

I never pee'd my pants when I was a kid. #withfewexceptions — Mark Kelso's Helmet (@MarkKelsoHelmet) May 12, 2017

I have never turned tricks in a dark alley for black tar heroin. #WithFewExceptions — Pete (@why_a_duck) May 12, 2017

I only ever dated supermodels #WithFewExceptions — Mat (@sunnyright) May 12, 2017

Ironically Morgan Lewis, the law firm Trump uses, was named Russia Law Firm of the Year for 2016. Maybe that’s one of the exceptions?