Twitter Proves That Trump is the Best President Ever—‘With Few Exceptions’

President Donald Trump’s alleged connections with Russia have cast a dark cloud over his administration—indeed, one of the factors which led the president to fire FBI director James Comey earlier this week was the FBI investigation into Trump’s apparent Russia ties.
But at least the Associated Press is here to reassure us that everything is fine:
That “with few exceptions” caveat at the end caused a lot of worry on Twitter—so not surprisingly, within minutes the hashtag #withfewexceptions was one of the top trends in the United States. Users tweeted “alternative facts” about both the president and themselves:
Ironically Morgan Lewis, the law firm Trump uses, was named Russia Law Firm of the Year for 2016. Maybe that’s one of the exceptions?