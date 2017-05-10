11 Hilarious Memes of Sean Spicer Literally Hiding in Bushes to Avoid Comey Questions

"Last night, @PressSec Sean Spicer was seen leaving the White House in his own vehicle."

"Sean Spicer wondering if it's safe to come out yet..."











On Tuesday, President Donald Trump shocked the nation by firing FBI Director James Comey, who was investigating Trump and his administration for alleged ties to Russia.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer has a history of botching his briefings and becoming a meme as a result, but this news was too much for Spicer to even attempt to address. He was caught literally hiding in the bushes to avoid questions about Trump’s firing of Comey. This sounds like another Spicer Saturday Night Live sketch, but this was real life.

