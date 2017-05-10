21 Tweets About Donald Trump’s Comey Firing That Sum Up Your Political Fury

President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey—who was investigating Trump and his administration for alleged ties to Russia—on Tuesday.

The shocking news has become a whirlwind of commentary as people head to Twitter to articulate their reactions. There were a ton of memes, especially about Press Secretary Sean Spicer being caught literally hiding in the White House bushes to avoid questions on the topic. But while there were plenty of jokes to ease the pain, many users laid down the seriousness of the recent events.

For anyone troubled by the firing, here are 21 tweets that will perfectly some up your political fury.

We now go live to @realDonaldTrump Senior Counselor Kellyanne Conway for her take on the #ComeyFiring: pic.twitter.com/YF69HgEntE — Sergio Grant (@sgrant525) May 10, 2017

To recap, Trump has now fired both FBI director investigating him and US Attorney with jurisdiction over his NY-based activities — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) May 9, 2017

I'm about to talk to a high school classroom about Orwell and authoritarianism…Perfect day for it. #ComeyFiring — Andrea Chalupa (@AndreaChalupa) May 10, 2017

#ComeyFiring PROVES there is no "calming influence" in trump's WH. He is frantic, sycophantic stooges fanning the flames. #wednesdaywisdom pic.twitter.com/pgMaKqYw2S — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) May 10, 2017

Democrats: If TrumpCare wasn't reason enough to flip Congress in 2018, now there's #ComeyFiring. They won't hold him accountable. We must. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 9, 2017

To quote George W. Bush just after the inauguration speech in January: "Now that was some weird shit." #ComeyFiring — Gabor Antalics (@GAntalics) May 10, 2017

and then he said "Comey was fired because of the way he mistreated me" #ComeyFiring pic.twitter.com/BOyYM4E9AX — Spirit (@Spirittribevibe) May 10, 2017

The #ComeyFiring and letter are batshit crazy un-American. Is this the end of 45 or Democracy? Someone in the GOP needs to man up now. — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) May 10, 2017

Employees fired by Trump:

Sally Yates

Preet Bharara

James Comey Employees investigating Trump:

Sally Yates

Preet Bharara

James Comey — Maggie Jordan: (@MaggieJordanACN) May 9, 2017

#ComeyFiring just before he's supposed to testify, right AFTER Grand Jury subpoenas issued, had NOTHING to do w/emails, all TRUMP PANIC. pic.twitter.com/Mnvh3vZ4Tf — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) May 10, 2017

Dear Republicans, World History will remember you as either true patriots or complicit traitors to America. It's your choice. #ComeyFiring — Jail Donald Trump (@DTrumpExposed) May 10, 2017

Call your representatives today.

This as as dangerous as it gets. #ComeyFiring — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) May 10, 2017

I urge every history teacher to put aside their lesson plan today and help your students understand the historical context of #ComeyFiring — Kevin M. Levin (@KevinLevin) May 10, 2017

When Veep is a documentary https://t.co/C6HvK0FDh1 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 10, 2017

You might have fired Yates, Bharara, and Comey, Mr. Trump, but you can't fire the Resistance. #resist #trumprussia #ComeyFiring — Dr. DaShanne Stokes (@DaShanneStokes) May 10, 2017