Daily Show Roasts Republicans Over Response to Trump Russia News

There was also a revival of Paul Ryan memes

By 05/16/17 11:15am
gettyimages 490454836 Daily Show Roasts Republicans Over Response to Trump Russia News

Trevor Noah dragged Republicans on Twitter. Brad Barket/Getty Images for Comedy Central

The revelation that President Donald Trump had shared secret information about ISIS with Russian officials rocked the world last night—this morning Trump tweeted that he had an “absolute right” to do so even though the intelligence was so sensitive America’s allies don’t know it.

Many people on Twitter contrasted Republican officials’ muted response to Trump’s actions with their apoplectic reactions to Hillary Clinton’s private email server (which was never hacked).

The gold medal for unearthing hypocrisy goes to The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, which resurfaced Republican tweets from the Clinton era and added one-word, all caps commentary:

capture 431 Daily Show Roasts Republicans Over Response to Trump Russia News

Then-presidential candidate Donald Trump. Twitter

capture 432 Daily Show Roasts Republicans Over Response to Trump Russia News

House Speaker Paul Ryan. Twitter

capture 433 Daily Show Roasts Republicans Over Response to Trump Russia News

Then-RNC chair Reince Priebus. Twitter

capture 434 Daily Show Roasts Republicans Over Response to Trump Russia News

Texas Senator John Cornyn. Twitter

capture 435 Daily Show Roasts Republicans Over Response to Trump Russia News

South Carolina Congressman Trey Gowdy. Twitter

capture 437 Daily Show Roasts Republicans Over Response to Trump Russia News

Texas Senator Ted Cruz. Twitter

capture 438 Daily Show Roasts Republicans Over Response to Trump Russia News

Florida Senator Marco Rubio. Twitter

capture 439 Daily Show Roasts Republicans Over Response to Trump Russia News

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul. Twitter

capture 440 Daily Show Roasts Republicans Over Response to Trump Russia News

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie. Twitter

capture 440 Daily Show Roasts Republicans Over Response to Trump Russia News

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie. Twitter

capture 445b Daily Show Roasts Republicans Over Response to Trump Russia News

Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise. Twitter

capture 442 Daily Show Roasts Republicans Over Response to Trump Russia News

Former Michigan Representative Mike Rogers. Twitter

capture 443 Daily Show Roasts Republicans Over Response to Trump Russia News

California Congressman Darrell Issa. Twitter

capture 444 Daily Show Roasts Republicans Over Response to Trump Russia News

South Carolina Congressman Lindsey Graham. Twitter

capture 445 Daily Show Roasts Republicans Over Response to Trump Russia News

White House spokesperson Sean Spicer. Twitter

There was a mini-revival of Paul Ryan memes in particular—his “extremely careless” tweet was widely shared following last night’s revelations.

c 6bpsuvoaajhdw Daily Show Roasts Republicans Over Response to Trump Russia News

Brutal. Twitter

etpvblm Daily Show Roasts Republicans Over Response to Trump Russia News

This never gets old. Imgur

One thing’s for sure: this administration has been a feast for lovers of memes and Twitter trolling.