17 Hilarious Memes of Trump Touching the Glowing Orb In Saudi Arabia

'Trump 100% made a wish when he touched the orb'

By 05/22/17 12:19pm
Sunday night was LIT.
Instagram/@retrobob57
That orb is dank.
Twitter/@mpopv
The Wizard of Oz.
Twitter/@warrenleightTV
What a classic.
Instagram/tommysap
Advertisement
Advertisement
Is that Looney Tunes?
Instagram/@rhys_hospital
Meow.
Instagram/@bosco.mcsquiggles
Trump's reactions are straight out of Heavy Metal.
Instagram/jeremy_gilleece
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sean Spicer made an appearance too.
Instagram@virdas
This scene was definitely in Star Wars.
Instagram/@iheartguitarblog
An iconic scene from Macbeth.
Twitter/@BillKristol
Advertisement
Advertisement
Probably.
Twitter/@KrangTNelson
That pretty much sums it up.
Twitter/@fart
The Twitter orb.
Twitter/@richparr79
Advertisement
Advertisement
And yep, it reminded people of Harry Potter too.
Twitter/@Julian_Epp
Is this what Trump was thinking the whole time?
Twitter/@rolldiggity
Not creepy or anything.
Instagram/@merovad
Advertisement
Advertisement
The new Power Rangers.
Instagram/@1bluntman
Slideshow | List
- / 17

While in Saudi Arabia Sunday, Donald Trump participated in the opening of the Global Center for Combatting Extremist Ideology. This inaugural launch involved touching an eerie, glowing orb in a scene that looks like it’s straight out of a science fiction movie or every paranoid anti-globalist’s nightmare.

The “orb”—which was also touched by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi—is actually an illuminated globe that will be on display at the center, but its purpose didn’t make the situation any less meme-worthy. Social media users instantly noticed the spookiness emitted from the scene and began making jokes online. Many compared the whole thing to scenes from pop culture, while others tied it to other running Trump jokes.

Read also: Steve Bannon Looks Super Uncomfortable With Muslims, and the Internet Is Eating It Up

Flip through the slides above to check out the memes.

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

Then Reload the Page