17 Hilarious Memes of Trump Touching the Glowing Orb In Saudi Arabia

Is this what Trump was thinking the whole time?















While in Saudi Arabia Sunday, Donald Trump participated in the opening of the Global Center for Combatting Extremist Ideology. This inaugural launch involved touching an eerie, glowing orb in a scene that looks like it’s straight out of a science fiction movie or every paranoid anti-globalist’s nightmare.

The “orb”—which was also touched by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi—is actually an illuminated globe that will be on display at the center, but its purpose didn’t make the situation any less meme-worthy. Social media users instantly noticed the spookiness emitted from the scene and began making jokes online. Many compared the whole thing to scenes from pop culture, while others tied it to other running Trump jokes.

Flip through the slides above to check out the memes.