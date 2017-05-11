This Personal Trainer Overcame an Eating Disorder to Launch a Fitness Center

It’s not often that a fitness center has reviews on Yelp saying “she wants to know about your goals—and not just the ones on the scales,” and “Dani works with you to train both physically and mentally to accomplish goals, overcome obstacles and to build overall strength and confidence.” Dani is Dani Tsukerman, the woman behind Very Personal Training, a gym for people overcoming body image issues.

Tsukerman has preliminary phone calls with potential clients, to discuss their relationship with working out, scales and mirrors. Her Brooklyn gym doesn’t have many mirrors, and she threw out her scale long ago. During our first phone call she told me, “If you want to eat a whole box of donuts, I think that’s awesome, if you’re happy afterwards.” It’s a departure from the detoxing and carb counting other gyms suggest.

Tsukerman, who looks like a brunette Reese Witherspoon, is open about how her experiences shaped her unique method. After starting in her basement, she opened a bright, airy fitness studio a few blocks from home. There, she meets with women and discusses their past before teaching them the proper technique for planking.

The trainer struggled with eating disorders starting at seven, and was hospitalized for anorexia during high school. Now, she wants to prevent the same thoughts in others, which is why she treats her training like therapy. She refuses to focus on losing weight for a perfect, seasonal beach body and doesn’t work with brides before their wedding. Instead, she teaches people how to completely rethink their approach to fitness.