First Look at ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Arrives From Beyond the Final Frontier

After many hiccups and false-starts, we finally have a look at CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery and…wow, I don’t think visual effects are supposed to look that impressive on CBS?

“Ten years before Kirk, Spock and The Enterprise…there was Discovery,” the trailer teases, before the first glimpse of Walking Dead star Sonequa Martin-Green as First Officer Michael Burnham and Michelle Yeoh (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2) as Captain Philippa Georgiou, wearing outfits that don’t exactly copy Rey’s wardrobe from The Force Awakens, but don’t don’t do that either. Doesn’t matter! This trailer owns. There’s Guillermo Del Toro favorite Doug Jones under heavy prosthetics as Lieutenant Saru; there’s veteran alien-faced actor James Frain as Spock’s father, Sarek; there’s Jason Isaacs, who we last saw inventing the cure for tomato allergies on The OA.

Discovery, from Alex Kurtzman (Scorpion, Hawaii Five-O) and American Gods creator Bryan Fuller, debuts this fall.