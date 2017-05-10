Workout on the Playground; Attend a Matcha Ceremony

Everything wellness, from must-try classes to new athleisure lines.

Try a class and give back: Prepare for the fourth annual FITWeek, an event raising money for scholarships, so young women can be the first in their family to graduate from high school. Try new classes with Body Conceptions, Banana Skirt Studios, fitBallet and SWITCH Playground. via FITWeek.

David Barton is back: All of the David Barton gyms might have shuttered, but one is making its triumphant return…as a reinvented New York Sports Club. The new and improved NYSC is opening in the Astor Place space next Monday, complete with custom murals by local artists. via NYSC.

Prepare for a matcha extravaganza: A matcha ceremony is taking place at Brooklyn’s Baba Cool this Thursday, partnering with Matcha Party. The traditional ceremony will get an update from hip hop dancers. via Baba Cool.

DIY overnight oats: Daily Harvest, the healthy delivery service loved by celebrities (particularly the cast of Modern Family), just introduced activated breakfast bowls. Superfood ingredients include triphala, reishi mushrooms and blue majik, all flash-frozen. Say goodbye to your morning bagel. via Daily Harvest.