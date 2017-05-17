Try Rooftop Reiki; Venture to a Wellness Summit

Everything wellness, from must-try classes to new athleisure lines.

Join a fitness summit: Fitbit is hosting a fitness summit tomorrow, meant to bring together wellness leaders—just like the Millennial 20/20 Summit, only for everyone who’s ever wanted to get their steps in. Lecture by professors and industry insiders include “The Roles of Guilt, Pressure, Meaning and Money” and “The ABC of ZZZs,” with a focus on wellness in the workplace. via Fitbit.

Meditate on a rooftop: Eschew rooftop cocktails for morning meditation at the James NY on Thursday, June 1. A wellness series is kicking off with help from Lululemon, Core Hydration and Lumion, with a little reiki thrown in for good measure. Just make sure to get there by 7:30 in the morning (you shouldn’t be drinking at that hour, anyway). via Wellness Official

Celebrate sacred spaces: Manduka is hosting a yoga event in Miami this Saturday at Sacred Space, close to the Venetian Islands. Like yoga with Adriene, 100 percent of the proceeds benefit Susan G. Komen. via Manduka

Drink guiltless coffee: If you’ve been desperately trying to kick your midday latte habit, FuelGood Protein created an energy boost that definitely isn’t a Red Bull. It might not give you the same rush as an espresso, but you won’t crash immediately after chugging one at your desk in the afternoon. via FuelGood Protein