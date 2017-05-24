Where to Buy a Vacation Blouse Like Michelle Obama

The former first lady knows a thing or two about dressing for relaxation

By 05/24/17 2:00pm
screen shot 2017 05 22 at 11 26 51 am Where to Buy a Vacation Blouse Like Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama living her best vacation life. Courtesy Jennifer Fisher

It’s no secret that Barack and Michelle Obama are really good at taking very lavish vacations. Having been spotted in Palm Springs, on Necker Island (Richard Branson’s private escape) and hiding out at the exclusive Brando resort, where they galavanted on a yacht, the former POTUS and FLOTUS have really been embracing their newfound free time.

That even extends to their off-duty wardrobes. While Barack has loosened up with a no tie vibe, Michelle seems to have discovered the beauty of a vacation blouse. You know this type of top: It’s something that’s a bit too risqué to wear to the office, but it’s covered up enough to wear in a foreign country. Perfect for strolling the cobblestoned streets of a European village, these shirts tend to exude good vibes and make you feel as if you’re living a life devoid of obligations. Well, aside from the pressing issue of finding the next café to have a cocktail at.

%name Where to Buy a Vacation Blouse Like Michelle Obama

Club Monaco Jamia Top, $159, ClubMonaco.com Club Monaco

Michelle actually wore two perfect examples of vacation blouses while visiting Italy this week. The first, an affordable and strappy number from Club Monaco, was offered in a warm weather friendly cut. Featuring an off the shoulder ruffle and a delicate lace-up sleeve detail, the former first lady did this top a favor by pairing it with high waisted army green pants.

mobama italy 2 Where to Buy a Vacation Blouse Like Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama in a Club Monaco top. Club Monaco

Not long after, she was spotted in a one-shouldered Teija top with a corset detail and plenty of generous ruching. The long hemline is forgiving and comfortable, especially when plenty of pasta feasts are on the itinerary. Michelle smartly threw on a pair of Jennifer Fisher’s Classic Silver Round Hoops as a simple but bold accessory.

1098003 4 Where to Buy a Vacation Blouse Like Michelle Obama

Teija One-shoulder striped cotton-poplin top, $397, MatchesFashion.com MatchesFashion

Now that you’ve seen Michelle truly living her best vacation life in Italy, it’s time to create your own laid-back look. Here are eight of the best chilled out blouses to wear this summer, whether you’re hitting Nantucket for the weekend, jetting to Mykonos for a week or just slogging through the steamy NYC streets on a Saturday.

317507p852 celeste wash front Where to Buy a Vacation Blouse Like Michelle Obama

La Vie Celsie Eyelet Top, $250, RebeccaTaylor.com. Rebecca Taylor

Consider the eyelets on this simple La Vie top as a built-in air conditioner for your body.

hasel top pink 3 1024x1024 Where to Buy a Vacation Blouse Like Michelle Obama

Loéil Hasel Top, $118, Theloeil.com. The Loéil

If you’re going for a one shouldered look, why not go all out and pump up the volume?

outfit 1095003 1 Where to Buy a Vacation Blouse Like Michelle Obama

Caroline Costas Off-the-Shoulder Striped Cotton-Oxford Top,
$365, MatchesFashion.com MatchesFashion

Pretty sure this Caroline Costas blouse was made to be worn on a yacht. However, in a pinch, a boat of any size will do.

screen shot 2017 05 24 at 11 46 59 am Where to Buy a Vacation Blouse Like Michelle Obama

J.O.A. Layered Ruffled Cold Shoulder Blouse, $70, Shopbop.com. Shopbop

This is the perfect example of a ruffle done right.

 

large johanna ortiz light blue m o exclusive malibu one shoulder shirt 1 Where to Buy a Vacation Blouse Like Michelle Obama

Johanna Ortiz Malibu One Shoulder Shirt, $795, Modaoperandi.com. Moda Operandi

If there’s one designer to trust with a risqué silhouette, it’s Johanna Ortiz, who really knows her way around a ruffle and a voluminous cut.

s17 04 a02 62857 13098 on a Where to Buy a Vacation Blouse Like Michelle Obama

Wilfred Vachel Blouse, $75, Artizia.com. Courtesy

This linen number is perfect…and the waist tie is truly flattering for all body types.

axis ws158 v1 Where to Buy a Vacation Blouse Like Michelle Obama


Alexis Armelle Top, $396, Revolve.com. Revolve

Show some shoulder, but feel covered up with these pumped up sleeves.

screen shot 2017 05 24 at 1 37 59 pm Where to Buy a Vacation Blouse Like Michelle Obama


Loft Gingham Side Tie Top, $54.50, Loft.com. Loft

Because gingham is the pattern of the summer and Loft really nailed it with this maxed out version of the print.