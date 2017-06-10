10 Speeches That Will Leave You in Awe

Words are powerful.

Some inspire, others put things in perspective, and a few are even capable of making us reconsider how and why we think and live the way we do.

It’s why I write. It not only helps me make sense of my own mind, but it provides an outlet for me to interact with the lives of so many other people.

But much of what I write about isn’t new or original. The words might sound different, and the ideas may be uniquely framed, but many people have said the same thing in better ways. Below you’ll find a few examples that I like.

Some are long, some are short. You can go ahead and pick freely.

This is Water by David Foster Wallace

The Most Astounding Fact by Neil Degrasse Tyson

Failure and Imagination by J.K. Rowling

Make Good Art by Neil Gaiman

Ode to a Flower by Richard Feynman

Human Misjudgment by Charlie Munger

7 Things I Learned in 7 Years by Maria Popova

Taste and Creative Work by Ira Glass

Three Short Stories by Steve Jobs

Pale Blue Dot by Carl Sagan

