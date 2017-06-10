10 Speeches That Will Leave You in Awe

Words are powerful.

Some inspire, others put things in perspective, and a few are even capable of making us reconsider how and why we think and live the way we do.

It’s why I write. It not only helps me make sense of my own mind, but it provides an outlet for me to interact with the lives of so many other people.

But much of what I write about isn’t new or original. The words might sound different, and the ideas may be uniquely framed, but many people have said the same thing in better ways. Below you’ll find a few examples that I like.

Some are long, some are short. You can go ahead and pick freely.