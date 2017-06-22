Observer’s 2017 Young Social Power List

From Trump and Ferragamo to Selleck and Grimaldi, you may recognize the last names of some of these social fixtures, and while their parents may hail from the worlds of politics or real estate, these PYTs are striking out on their own to make a name for themselves. Here, we’ve selected 20 of our favorite social fixtures on the rise.

1. Elizabeth Hilfiger

Serpentine party the other night thanks for beautiful dress @tommyhilfiger ❤️ great excuse to see my @georgiamayjagger A post shared by Elizabeth (@elizabethisfoofoo) on Jul 8, 2016 at 10:10am PDT

The 24-year-old daughter of Tommy Hilfiger has followed in the footsteps of her older sister, Ally Hilfiger, who once pursued her own career in designer under the moniker NAAM. Now Elizabeth is diving into the fashion-sphere with her streetwear brand Foo and Foo.

2. Jazmin Grace Grimaldi

The 25-year-old granddaughter of Grace Kelley has separated herself from the royal fray by planting herself in New York. While she regularly attends art-centric events like gallery openings and film screenings, she is a new darling of Salvatore Ferragamo, who regularly dresses the budding actress and singer in their wares. She and Ian Mellencamp, nephew of crooner John Mellencamp, are also a self-proclaimed #powercouple.

3. Paige Johnson

This daughter of BET co-founder couple Bob and Sheila Johnson adheres to the equestrian schedule thanks to her talented show jumping skills, spending much of her time in the horse-capital of the US in Wellington, Florida with the likes of Georgina Bloomberg and Ariana Rockefeller.

4. Olivia Perez

Because there's nothing I love more than being "the perfect height for an armrest" 🙃 in @petitestudionyc A post shared by Olivia Perez (@livvperez) on Jun 2, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

This talented 23-year-old is a jack of all trades as the founder of lifestyle publication Friend of a Friend, a member of the fashion partnerships team at shopping hub Spring, and a contributor to Forbes magazine. She’s spotted regularity on the fashion circuit, and counts Bella Hadid as one of her New York City roommates.

5. Alexandre Assouline

Family Portrait 👨‍👩‍👦‍👦 for @voguebrasil April 2017 Issue #familyfirst #alwaysposing 📸@emiliabrandaophoto A post shared by Alexandre Aristote Assouline (@alexassouline) on Apr 6, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

The son of self-made publishing magnates Prosper and Alexandre Assouline, 24-year-old Alexandra Assouline has been tasked with overhauling the storied book publisher known best for their hefty coffee table tomes. In the last two years in his role of the brand’s Director of Marketing & Digital Operations, Assouline has spearheaded a clear effort to bring a younger energy to the business by frequently holding parties several times each month. Prior to this position, he held a variety of posts within the family business, as well as a ten month stint as marketing representative for Tinder Canada.

6. Larry & Toby Milstein

Frosé everydé 🌞 #sunsetbeach #shelterisland #weekend #hamptons #TextOnTheBeach A post shared by Toby Anne Milstein (@thetobyanne) on Jun 18, 2017 at 5:05pm PDT

These inseparable siblings may be real estate heirs whose last name graces Manhattan landmarks, but the two also have a penchant for philanthropy. At just 22 and 24-years-old respectively, Larry and Toby both sit on the junior committees for The Frick Collection, The High Line Summer Gala, and The American Ballet Theater.

7. Colby Jordan Mugrabi

And they lived happily ever after ☄✨💥💫💖💓 A post shared by Colby Mugrabi (@minniemuse) on Sep 27, 2016 at 8:01am PDT

A recent graduate of New York University with a degree from the Gallatin School of Individualized Study, 24-year-old Colby Jordan is perhaps known best for her love for art and fashion via her blog entitled Minnie Muse, but also for her crew of well-heeled party people like Dasha Zukhova, Sarah Hoover, Derek Blasberg, and, of course, her husband Alberto “Tico” Mugrabi who is said to have the largest personal collection of Warhol artworks in the world. Colby and Alberto wed last summer at the Hôtel du Cap Eden-Roc, the site of many high profile nuptials. However, the couple was thrust into the national spotlight when word of their extensive security detail was leaked. It infamously came complete with a set of falcons trained to attacked the prying eyes of drone cameras. She is now a regular patron of the arts, including the opening of denim magnate Paul Marciano’s new museum on Los Angeles, The Marciano Foundation.

8. Daisy Johnson

I'm going to shoot you right in the peanuts A post shared by Daisy Johnson (@daisyjohnsonny) on Mar 23, 2016 at 5:26pm PDT

28-year-old Daisy Johnson is the youngest of the Johnson & Johnson heirs. While her brother infamously lampooned his privileged friends like Ivanka Trump and gaming heir Luke Weil in the 2003 documentary Born Rich, Daisy has opted for the camera in a different capacity, focusing on portrait photography.

9. Gaby & Charlie Rosen

Happy as hell A post shared by Charlie Rosen 🍵 (@charlesrosen) on Dec 28, 2016 at 1:04pm PST

Gaby, 23, and Charlie, 21, are the sons of real estate, restaurant, and art world scion Aby Rosen. They’re regularly spotted by their father’s side, and are slated to follow in his footsteps starting with their partnership in the wildly popular Cha Cha Matcha.

10. Tiffany Trump

Happy Birthday dad @realdonaldtrump. I love you! 🎈 A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on Jun 14, 2017 at 8:12pm PDT

The last name says it all. While this daughter of POTUS may not live in the White House, she has followed the Trump family tradition of attending the University of Pennsylvania, where she graduated from last May after juggling her courses with a significant role on the Trump 2016 campaign trail. When she does find time to visit New York to see her friends, she now arrives with a Secret Service detail in tow.

11. Edoardo Ferragamo

#NYC subway , thinking of what's next to come #EDOmusic A post shared by EDO (@edoardoferragamo) on Feb 21, 2017 at 10:51am PST

Known to his friends and followers as EDO or “Electronic Dance Organization,” the musician/model grandson of Salvatore Ferragamo is a born and bred Italian who now resides in New York to work on his musical chops. When he’s not performing and producing pop and electronic music, he finds time to enjoy the best of Manhattan’s social scene, and, like a true New Yorker, even takes the subway.

12. Zack Peck

Like Eduardo, this 25-year-old grandson of the iconic actor Gregory Peck and the son of model Cheryl Tiegs. Zack graduated from NYU in 2014, but like his mother, is a budding model in his own right. He and his father, Anthony Peck, also share a love for tailored menswear from Savile Row tailor, Huntsman, who exclusively outfitted Gregory Peck throughout his film career.

13. Hannah Selleck

@NYBG Winter Ball ❄️❄️❄️ Thank you @elizabethkennedynewyork for dressing me in one of your gorgeous gowns #winterballnybg A post shared by Hannah Selleck (@hannahselleck) on Dec 11, 2016 at 4:38pm PST

This daughter of Tom Selleck is apart of the horse jumping crew too, with several accolades under her cap. Though she is based in Hidden Valley, California, she often travels the showjumping circuit as well as New Mexico where she runs a boutique horse breeding farm with her father.

14. Cuba Tornado Scott

Searching for @jgalliano. A post shared by Cuba Tornado Scott (@cubatornado) on Mar 2, 2017 at 12:42pm PST

Model/artist Cuba Tornado Scott first stepped out last year in the pages of Garage Magazine, the Vice-owned publication created Dasha Zukhova, and since then has appeared in a litany of fashion glossies who tout her lineage as the eldest grand daughter of director Ridley Scott along with siblings Buster and Fleur Scott. Like some of her list co-stars here, Miss Tornado Scott is also known to ditch her edgy looks in favor of equestrian gear to compete in horse jumping.

15. Jihad Harkeem

@tyealfio and I decided to adopt. 🐶@lolathedompom A post shared by Jihad Harkeem (@heyjihad) on Apr 10, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT

A graduate of Avon Old Farms and Fordham University, Jihad Harkeem is an aspiring fashion editor and regular fixture on the late night club scene hosting weekly bashes at Paul Sevigny’s duo of nightlife boîtes – Paul’s Casablanca and Paul’s Baby Grand — where he can often be found dancing atop a banquette shirtless with his fellow party pals.

16. Lily Mortimer

The 26-year-old member of Manhattan’s storied Mortimer family is an art obsessive currently working for Gagosian Gallery as an assistant to director Chrissie Erpf and as an artist Liaison for artists Joe Bradley, Harmony Korine and Jean Pigozzi. Before graduating from the College of Charleston in 2013, Mortimer also held a handful of coveted photography and fashion internships with the likes of Vogue, Vanity Fair, and photographer Annie Liebovitz.

17. Isabelle Bscher

@jeanpigozzi @pigozzi #poolparty #poolpartyinthesnow @gmurzynska #maltese #elizabethtaylor #stmoritz A post shared by Isabelle Bscher (@busyisi) on Feb 10, 2017 at 5:47am PST

30-year-old art dealer Isabelle Bscher is the third-generation owner of Galerie Gmurzynska in Zug, Switzerland where she spent half of her time. The other half is spent in New York, where she earned her Master’s Degree in Art History at Sotheby’s, and went on to represent modern masters like Donald Judd, James Turrell, and Yves Klein.

18. Maximilian P. Sinsteden

#TBT to this ridiculousness that @dappervan and I put together for @nec_and_proper in @zaziezou and @deborahroyce's driveway. #TakeMeBackToPalmBeach #FiatJolly A post shared by maxsinsteden (@maxsinsteden) on Apr 6, 2017 at 9:42am PDT

At 29-year-old, interior designer Max Sinsteden earned his stripes as an interior decorator under David Easton Inc. and Charlotte Moss before teaming up with Catherine Olasky, a former protégé of Bunny Williams to form Olasky & Sinsteden in 2009. Since then, the duo, separated by just under a decade in age, have amassed a client list that rivals their seasoned counterparts.

19. Matthew Morton

In London with my favorite @g_mort A post shared by Matthew Morton (@matthewmorton) on Jun 27, 2015 at 2:53pm PDT

The son of Hard Rock Café founder Peter Morton is also a rising restauranteur. The 23-year-old is yet another well known name involved in the Cha Cha Matcha craze, which he started alongside NYU classmate Conrad Sandelman after the two met in business management and hospitality classes.

20. James Sternlicht

Hotel magnate Barry Sternlicht is perhaps known best for his creation of W and Starwood Hotels, but today the billionaire is invested primarily in his newest earth-friendly hotel concept, 1 Hotels. Like his father, James Sternlicht is a nature lover, and an advisory board member of clean ocean initiative Oceanic Global. The 24-year-old Greenwich, Connecticut native also has a penchant for nightlife, and while still a student at Dartmouth College in August 2012 opened his own electronic dance music agency, RUN-EDM Inc.