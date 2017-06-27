520K Could Lose Health Care in NJ Under Senate Bill, Report Says

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office on Monday released an analysis of the Senate health care bill, estimating that the number of people without health coverage will rise by 22 million people nationwide by 2026 if the bill becomes law. According to analysis by liberal think tank New Jersey Policy Perspective, the bill’s passage would cause 520,000 New Jersey residents to lose coverage by 2021.

The Senate bill — the Better Care Reconciliation Act of 2017— is different from the American Health Care Act passed in the House in May. However, like that bill, CBO estimates that the Senate plan could lead to changes to Medicaid. In New Jersey, that could mean the rollback of an expansion approved by Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican, in 2013. Those cuts enacted nationwide could eliminate health care coverage for 15 million Americans but would cut the federal deficit by as much as $321 billion in the next ten years, CBO said.

“This week, the independent CBO shattered any illusion that the Senate Republican health repeal bill is any less cruel and craven than the version passed by the House,” said U.S. Sen. Cory Booker (D) in a statement. Booker opposes the bill and said it could lose $22 billion in federal funding for New Jersey over seven years. “This repeal plan doesn’t just target the vulnerable, the elderly and the poor. It targets all of us. It undermines our character as a country and our highest ideals.”

Since the bill was first released last week, U.S. Sen Bob Menendez (D) has made pushback against it a priority.

“Page by page, this Republican plan forces Americans to pay more for less comprehensive health care coverage,” Menendez said. “It eviscerates Medicaid, leaving over half a million low-income New Jerseyans with no options, and abandoning vulnerable children and pregnant women, families living paycheck to paycheck, and seniors with long-term care needs.”

Christie accepted Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act, citing it’s usefulness in helping low-income New Jerseyans and application for drug treatment services. At a Tuesday press conference in Trenton, Christie acknowledged his concern with the Senate plan but said that the Senate and the House will decide how the legislation moves forward.

“I am not going to go down to Capitol Hill and pour gasoline on myself and light myself on fire,” Christie said of expressing his opinion of the Senate bill. “I have lots of friends and contacts down there. I have expressed myself. Now the Senate and the House will express their will and the president will express his.”

Christie said he still thinks New Jersey’s Medicaid expansion program is important but that “yelling and screaming” are not the way to move forward.

“I am the guy who voluntarily expanded it and I am the person who has publicly said it has worked,” Christie said of New Jersey’s Medicaid program. “I have also publicly expressed that I have concerns about this but I am not going to go yelling and screaming about this. It is not the way you get things done in this context.”

But while Christie has expressed concern, it is New Jersey Democrats that have been the most vocal about the Senate plan and concerns with the CBO rating. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee on Tuesday released a statement claiming that Republican Reps. Frank LoBiondo (R-2), Tom MacArthur (R-3) Leonard Lance (R-7) and Rodney Frelinghuysen (R-11) will be negatively impacted by their party’s association with any possible Medicaid cuts. Only MacArthur and Frelinghuysen supported the House’s health care reform and on Monday LoBiondo said he remains opposed to the Senate version.

I do not believe the Senate healthcare bill provides better options for #SouthJersey. I remain opposed. Frank — Frank LoBiondo (@RepLoBiondo) June 26, 2017

“Republicans are responsible for the health care mess in Washington and New Jersey families will hold Representatives LoBiondo, MacArthur, Lance and Frelinghuysen responsible for the higher costs and loss of coverage caused by the reckless Republican repeal,” said DCCC spokesman Evan Lukaske in a statement. “There is nowhere New Jersey Republicans can hide from this bill and the disastrous effects it will have on Garden State families.”

Reports on Tuesday claimed that a vote on the bill would be held until after July 4.