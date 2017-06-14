A Kim Kardashian Fragrance Is On the Way

After several months of laying low and retreating from the public eye, Kim Kardashian, the Kween of publicity, is back with her latest venture: her own beauty line called KKW Beauty.

On the day the line was announced, the reality-star-turned-business-mogul took to the stage at the Forbes Women’s Summit to discuss her sweet-smelling success in all things business with Steve Forbes, the CEO of Forbes Media. KKW Beauty will launch next week with a line of contour kits, sold exclusively online. The products will be produced by Seed Beauty in California, which happens to be the same manufacturer behind Kylie Jenner’s infamous lip kits.

“I have my beauty line which I am so excited about. I’m also launching a fragrance at the end of the year. These are projects that I’m doing full ownership, every last detail from the box, to the packaging, to being in the factories, and feeling every packaging detail. I am 100 percent involved and that is so prideful for me.”

Kardashian’s time away from the spotlight, after the terrifying October robbery in Paris, enabled the star to reflect on which area of her work she really wanted to put her energy into. The answer soon became clear: it was the four businesses she has full ownership over.

“I have Kimoji, I have The Kids Supply, the kids clothing line I just launched with my husband, Kanye, I have the beauty line that I announced today and I’m also launching a fragrance at the end of the year…”

As for what her key to success is, the Forbes cover star explained: “I think planning and preparing and having a really good team around you is key.” She has also learned from her own life experiences. For example, by making clothing for her own kids, she was able to discern what was and wasn’t important in a range of children’s wear. The star also added that her four businesses enable her to show different facets of her personality, with Kimoji showing a more playful side, while her breakthrough into the beauty-sphere highlights her passion for beauty and wellness.

When probed about inspiration and, in particular. her break from the spotlight, the entrepreneur put it plainly: “When you take time for yourself, to rejuvenate, that’s when the magic happens…”

We couldn’t have put it better ourselves; here’s to time off and the return to glory for one of America’s most successful businesswomen.