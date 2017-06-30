American Express’ Summer Home; Al Capone’s Brooklyn Townhouse

All the celebrity design and real estate news you missed this week.

Summer fling: American Express is renting out Grey Gardens for the summer. It’s not clear how much they’re paying for the East Hampton estate at 3 West End Road, but they will be using it for seasonal events. via Town & Country.

Instagram official: Kourtney Kardashian redid her bedroom, and showed off the results via Instagram. The room is now black and white, as opposed to the more beige, neutral palette Kardashian revealed when she gave Architectural Digest a home tour last year. via Architectural Digest.

Baywatch pad: Pamela Anderson is offering her completely renovated Malibu home as a $50,000 a month rental. She bought the three-bedroom, three-bathroom house in 2008 for $1.8 million, and embarked on a total redesign. She tried to sell it in the past, but now is listing it for a more temporary arrangement. via Trulia.

Scarface: Al Capone’s former home at 21 Garfield Place is on the market for $2.85 million. The famed gangster lived in the three-family, 20-foot-wide house in Brooklyn before he moved to Chicago in the 1920s. via The New York Post.

New eateries: Beloved Montauk spot Cyril’s Fish House, known for its lobster rolls and BBCs, closed just over a year ago, but now there are rumblings that another restaurant will be taking it’s place. The roadside space is now in contract at its listing price of $1.495 million. via Curbed.