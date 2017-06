It’s Official: Here Are Kayak’s Top 10 Summer Travel Deals

Looking to travel this summer and flexible about where you want to go? Then you might want to take advantage of the fact that airline prices are at a historic low, thanks in part to the rise of discount airlines that have forced longstanding airlines to create more competitive pricing (Icelandic-based WOW air, for example, can get you from New York to London for as little as $260 this July).

If you don’t want to deal with the hassle and hidden fares of budget airlines, however, Kayak has analyzed internal data for flights from New York between May 1, 2017 and September 4, 2017, and discovered the following:

Zurich: Flight prices are down 47 percent. Nonstop flights start at $845 in July.

Lauterbrunnen 💚🌞 Switzerland Congrats @sennarelax Use #map_of_europe #wonderful_places A post shared by Map of Europe (@map_of_europe) on Jun 2, 2017 at 4:34am PDT

Asheville, NC: Flight prices are down 45 percent. Nonstop flights start at $235 in July.

Found all the good vibes in Asheville, let me tell you ✌🏽 This place is FULL of them ✨ The coolest town, with the kindest people. I spent some time scoping out places to my westy but def not next to the dumpster in my future visits ha! 😉🚌✌🏽🌻🌊🌈✨ where do I go next? 🐻🌴 A post shared by Claire Lawlor (@clairelawlor) on Jun 1, 2017 at 12:34pm PDT

Ibiza: Flight prices are down 39 percent. With a layover in Madrid, a weekend trip is only $1039 in August.

Sangria in Ibiza #panjayps #ibiza #eurotrip #travel A post shared by Panjee Lim (@panjeelim) on Jun 2, 2017 at 7:41am PDT

Madrid: Flight prices are down 36 percent. Nonstop flights start at $1025 in August.

Zagreb, Croatia: Flight prices are down 33 percent. With a layover in Zurich, flights start at $1054 in August.

#rnromegapro в Хорватии! Уже завтра наша команда впервые окажется на мировом турнире проходящем не в России!) Следите за нашими социальными сетями! A post shared by Информационный портал (@rnr.omegapro) on Jun 2, 2017 at 6:44am PDT

Barcelona: Flight prices are down 32 percent. Nonstop flights start at $769 in August.

Days off with babe A post shared by EGP ⚡️ (@eireenkgp) on Jun 2, 2017 at 7:51am PDT

Washington, DC: Flight prices are down 31 percent. Nonstop flights start at $184 July 4th weekend.

Edinburgh: Flight prices are down 30 percent. With a layover in Dublin, flights start at $879 in June.

#thevennel #edinburgh #edinburghcastle A post shared by Rachel Barber (@racheldbarber) on Jun 2, 2017 at 7:51am PDT

Split, Croatia: Flight prices are down 30 percent. With a layover in Moscow, flights start at $1173 in August.

#크로아티아#스플리트#split A post shared by eat pray love 🌳 (@s_songmn) on Jun 2, 2017 at 7:56am PDT

Palermo, Italy: Flight prices are down 29 percent. Nonstop flights start at $1424 in August.

#sicilianfood#food#spaghetti#pasta#spaghettialloscoglio#foodporn#foodart#seafood A post shared by Fulvio Lo Cicero (@fulviorocker) on Jun 2, 2017 at 7:46am PDT

But you better act fast, because summer will be over before you know it!