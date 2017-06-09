The Best Songs You Missed Last Week: Lorde, Arcade Fire, Fifth Harmony and More

While you were probably focused on Halsey’s record release, there was a ton of music you might not have caught. Don’t worry if you missed the latest jams last week—we’re here for you. This week, we’re featuring new tracks from Lorde, Arcade Fire, Hey Violet, Fifth Harmony and Gucci Mane, and EL MAR. Listen below, and catch up on the latest hits.

Lorde, “Perfect Places”

A meditation on the state of the world today, Lorde muses through darkness and tries to see the light on “Perfect Places,” only to realize nothing is perfect. It’s dark, moody and self-reflective while being anthemic.

Arcade Fire, “Everything Now”

2017 seems to be the year when all the indie rock bands are making a dramatic return, and Arcade Fire is joining the brigade. Returning with a glimmering, 1970s single definitely influenced by ABBA, Arcade Fire is ready to deliver their follow-up to Reflektor.

Hey Violet, “O.D.D.”

Using moody pop vocals echoing the sound of early Avril Lavigne, Hey Violet comes at us with a track dedicated to the misfits. The rising L.A. pop outfit has definitely matured since their 2016 sophomore EP Brand New Moves, and we’re here for it.

Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane, “Down”

Sans Camila Cabello, Fifth Harmony is doing just fine. “Down” is part electropop banger that picks up where “Work From Home” left off. It’s a bold new single that shows the girls as strong without Cabello.

EL MAR, “You’d Know Today”

Brooklyn’s EL MAR shines on lovelorn folk-pop cut “You’d Know Today,” focusing on vocalist Joey Primero’s powerhouse vocals and sharp guitar riffs. Her romantic sound is perfect for long summer days.