Buy Dad Some Understated Bling for Father’s Day

We can all agree that it’s difficult to choose a Father’s Day gift that differs from the generic options, like socks, a tie or a wallet. So this year, switch things up and present dad with some gentlemanly jewelry. Think cufflinks, watches and bracelets in silver and gold, a few of which are encrusted with some discreet gems, and you’ll get where this is going. They say diamonds are a girl’s best friend, but they never mentioned that those sparklers can also double as man’s best friend.
But don’t worry, there are jewelry options that will appeal to dads of all types, whether their aesthetic is rugged, polished or minimalist.
SEKFORD Type 1A Gold-Tone And Cordovan Leather Watch
There’s even less of a reason for Dad to be late with this simple but very chic timepiece. The Switzerland-crafted classic, featuring a sleek white face and black leather strap, will age gracefully, just like your pops.
Dean Harris Tag Pendant Necklace
If you thought beautiful 18k gold necklaces were reserved only for girls, you were fiercely mistaken. Take this Dean Harris necklace for example; it’s a rather sensational gold pendant that will take your Papa from duff to buff in a flash.
Luis Morais Skull Gold Cuff
This Luis Morais cuff is understated and slick, yet it still somehow says, ‘Daddy’s home.’ Perhaps it has something to do with all that brushed gold.
Cartier Pasha de Cartier Cufflinks
There’s no brand that understands luxe jewelry quite like Cartier and these cufflinks are great proof of that. They will certainly be appreciated by the working father, who feels most comfortable when he’s suited and booted. It will also work for the father figures who have a penchant for pressed shirts with French cuffs.
Louis Vuitton Tambour Slim Graphic 39 Watch
This monochromatic trademark Louis Vuitton watch will become a family heirloom that defies time, as it gets passed down through the generations. Gift this watch because you want to inherit it in a few years’ time.
Le Gramme Le 33 Cuff
Ethically-minded jewelry line, Le Gramme, epitomizes French minimalism and this cuff is just one example of their beautifully crafted pieces. It promises to make Mom swoon, especially when Dad has pairs it with his St. Tropez tan.
Apple Watch Series 2
It’s become common knowledge that Moms, Dads, Grandmas and Grandpas are more or less useless with technology. But it’s time to switch that up. With this Apple watch, there is very little excuse for the uselessness to continue.
David Yurman Cable Classic Cuff Bracelet with Jade, 6mm
David Yurman is really doing it for the dudes with this sterling silver cuff bracelet. Can’t decide between which gem to personalize it with? We’re loving the dark vibe of this Onyx.
Saint Laurent Logo-debossed pendant necklace
For the Dad who knows the difference between Chanel and the English Channel, this Saint Laurent tag is on the money.
Tiffany & Co. CT60 Dual Time 40mm Watch
Get your seafaring father a water resistant watch that looks as good as this Tiffany & Co. style, with the added perk of 40 hours worth of power reserve. It would be rude not to.