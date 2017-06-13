Papa don’t preach.

Buy Dad Some Understated Bling for Father’s Day

This year, show dad that you care about him...and his wrist

By 06/13/17 10:57am
screen shot 2017 06 12 at 15 42 49 Buy Dad Some Understated Bling for Fathers Day

Streamline Collection David Yurman Men via Instagram

We can all agree that it’s difficult to choose a Father’s Day gift that differs from the generic options, like socks, a tie or a wallet. So this year, switch things up and present dad with some gentlemanly jewelry. Think cufflinks, watches and bracelets in silver and gold, a few of which are encrusted with some discreet gems, and you’ll get where this is going. They say diamonds are a girl’s best friend, but they never mentioned that those sparklers can also double as man’s best friend.

But don’t worry, there are jewelry options that will appeal to dads of all types, whether their aesthetic is rugged, polished or minimalist.

SEKFORD Type 1A Gold-Tone And Cordovan Leather Watch

sekford Buy Dad Some Understated Bling for Fathers Day

SEKFORD Type 1A Gold-Tone And Cordovan Leather Watch Mr Porter

There’s even less of a reason for Dad to be late with this simple but very chic timepiece. The Switzerland-crafted classic, featuring a sleek white face and black leather strap, will age gracefully, just like your pops.

Dean Harris Tag Pendant Necklace

dean harris Buy Dad Some Understated Bling for Fathers Day

Small ‘tag’ necklace Dean Harris Jewelry

If you thought beautiful 18k gold necklaces were reserved only for girls, you were fiercely mistaken. Take this Dean Harris necklace for example; it’s a rather sensational gold pendant that will take your Papa from duff to buff in a flash.

Luis Morais Skull Gold Cuff

luis morais Buy Dad Some Understated Bling for Fathers Day

LUIS MORAIS Skull Gold Cuff Mr Porter

This Luis Morais cuff is understated and slick, yet it still somehow says, ‘Daddy’s home.’ Perhaps it has something to do with all that brushed gold.

Cartier Pasha de Cartier Cufflinks

cartier Buy Dad Some Understated Bling for Fathers Day

Pasha De Cartier Cufflinks Cartier

There’s no brand that understands luxe jewelry quite like Cartier and these cufflinks are great proof of that. They will certainly be appreciated by the working father, who feels most comfortable when he’s suited and booted. It will also work for the father figures who have a penchant for pressed shirts with French cuffs.

Louis Vuitton Tambour Slim Graphic 39 Watch

lv watch Buy Dad Some Understated Bling for Fathers Day

TAMBOUR SLIM GRAPHITE 39 Louis Vuitton

This monochromatic trademark Louis Vuitton watch will become a family heirloom that defies time, as it gets passed down through the generations. Gift this watch because you want to inherit it in a few years’ time.

Le Gramme Le 33 Cuff

Buy Dad Some Understated Bling for Fathers Day

LE GRAMME Le 33 Cuff Barneys.com

Ethically-minded jewelry line, Le Gramme, epitomizes French minimalism and this cuff is just one example of their beautifully crafted pieces. It promises to make Mom swoon, especially when Dad has pairs it with his St. Tropez tan.

Apple Watch Series 2

Buy Dad Some Understated Bling for Fathers Day

Apple Watch Series 2 Macys.com

It’s become common knowledge that Moms, Dads, Grandmas and Grandpas are more or less useless with technology. But it’s time to switch that up. With this Apple watch, there is very little excuse for the uselessness to continue.

David Yurman Cable Classic Cuff Bracelet with Jade, 6mm

Buy Dad Some Understated Bling for Fathers Day

Cable Classic Cuff Bracelet with Black Onyx, 6mm David Yurman

David Yurman is really doing it for the dudes with this sterling silver cuff bracelet. Can’t decide between which gem to personalize it with? We’re loving the dark vibe of this Onyx.

Saint Laurent Logo-debossed pendant necklace

ysl Buy Dad Some Understated Bling for Fathers Day

SAINT LAURENT Logo-debossed pendant necklace MatchesFashion

For the Dad who knows the difference between Chanel and the English Channel, this Saint Laurent tag is on the money.

Tiffany & Co. CT60 Dual Time 40mm Watch

tiffany ct60c2ae dual t 3885 Buy Dad Some Understated Bling for Fathers Day

Tiffany & Co. CT60 40mm Watch Tiffany & Co.

Get your seafaring father a water resistant watch that looks as good as this Tiffany & Co. style, with the added perk of 40 hours worth of power reserve. It would be rude not to.