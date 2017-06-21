Celebrate International Day of Yoga With Nigel Barker and Famous Yogis

Looking for an after work workout? Celebrate International Day of Yoga by finding the perfect pair of yoga pants, giving back and learning how to smize in your next aerial class.

Choose an outfit wisely: Outdoor Voices has created a new site that allows users to mix and match their outfits, based on their favorite type of activity. Specific outfits were created with yoga in mind, so prepare for Crow pose accordingly.

Practice makes perfect: Uptown’s CorePower Yoga has teamed up with Smile Train, the world’s largest charity for children born with cleft palates. They’re hosting classes at all of their locations, including their brand new Upper West Side studio. Yogis will be asked to give $10; those in New York and Santa Monica can also participate in the kickoff, too.

Smize while you pose: Nigel Barker, of America’s Next Top Model fame, is getting into the yoga game. The photographer is partnering with luxury activewear brand Alo to create action shots with a new super camera that shoots 1,000 frames per second. The video features plenty of Instagram-famous yogis, including acro teacher Jon Rea, twins Kimmy and Crissy (not to be confused with the murderous yoga twins, of course) and Caitlin Turner. It’s the ultimate smize practice.

Wake up with yoga: If you’ve ever wanted to nap while in Shavasana, consider waking up in the pose, instead. Yoga Wake Up, a brand new app, offers five to 15 minutes of original audio routines, leading the listener through a series of yoga poses or a meditation practice. There’s currently 65 different options, so you can choose based on your mood that morning. There’s even yoga for kids, if you want your children to start practicing before visiting a studio.