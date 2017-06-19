The Best Father’s Day Instagrams: Michelle Obama, Kaia Gerber and Behati Prinsloo

Plus the most heartwarming snaps from Gigi and Bella Hadid, Gisele Bundchen, Kim Kardashian and more

06/19/17
screen shot 2017 06 19 at 1 26 09 pm The Best Fathers Day Instagrams: Michelle Obama, Kaia Gerber and Behati Prinsloo

Barack Obama with Sasha and Malia. Obama Foundation/Instagram

There are plenty of ways to celebrate Father’s Day and show dad how much you care. And this year, aside from all the presents and time spent with dad, an Instagram post is pretty much a prerequisite for the special day. Celebs took to the app to show their appreciation, uploading posts of the day’s honoree.

Behati Prinsloo shared a sweet black and white photo with Adam Levine and their daughter, Dusty Rose, for her husband’s first Father’s Day. Cindy Crawford’s model daughter Kaia shared a snap with her dad Rande Gerber, while both Nicole Richie and her little sister Sofia posted photos with Lionel Richie. Kris Jenner posted a collage with photos of Kanye West, Rob Kardashian, Scott Disick and a snap of her three oldest daughters with their late father, Robert, and did not include Caitlyn Jenner. Kourtney Kardashian also shared a throwback snap with her father. Kim Kardashian shared a similar post, and also one of Kanye with their son, Saint, aboard a private jet.

Gisele Bundchen posted a sweet photo of Tom Brady playing in the grass with his three kids, and Michelle Obama shared a throwback photo of Barack Obama with their two daughters. Across the pond, Kensington Palace posted a collage of Prince Charles, Prince Harry and Prince William, with a photo of the Duke of Cambridge with Prince George, as well…we’re wondering where Princess Charlotte is, though.

Bella and Gigi Hadid spent the day with their father, Mohamed, and their three other siblings, and Gal Gadot showed off the custom cupcakes she got for her husband. Lena Dunham posted a heartfelt post for her dad, showing him sitting with her and checking in on her as she was in the hospital for endometriosis.

Below, see some of the sweetest posts celebs shared in honor of Father’s Day.

Behati Prinsloo

Ariana Grande

♡ Happy Father's Day ♡ 😌 I love you

Kaia Gerber

never too big. happy father's day

Gisele Bundchen

Michelle Obama

Kim Kardashian

Happy Fathers Day 💙

Kris Jenner

Kourtney Kardashian

Blessed to call him my daddy. I couldn't have dreamed for any better. Happy Father's Day. 💘

Bella Hadid

Gigi Hadid

Sofia Richie

Nicole Richie

The Royal Family

Happy Father's Day. Wishing all the fathers out there a very happy day.

Gal Gadot

Lena Dunham

This may look like a blurry shitty iPhone pic but here's what it actually is: an image of my father on his zillionth ER trip of the year with me last month, checking to make sure no one came into the room who didn't need to. This man has been with me day and night: as I slept after surgery, as I was wheeled into an MRI, as I lay abject and feeling sorry for myself. He made friends with every nurse. When I got home he blended banana shakes when I wouldn't eat, woke me up with my meds at 3am and made me laugh every day. He gave up his own busy life to make sure I could return to mine. I'm healthy and safe because of his unyielding love. On this Father's Day I want to celebrate all the men who defy the signals culture sends them and nurture, nurture, nurture. I love you Papa. You're my best friend.

Chrissy Teigen 

