The Best Father’s Day Instagrams: Michelle Obama, Kaia Gerber and Behati Prinsloo

There are plenty of ways to celebrate Father’s Day and show dad how much you care. And this year, aside from all the presents and time spent with dad, an Instagram post is pretty much a prerequisite for the special day. Celebs took to the app to show their appreciation, uploading posts of the day’s honoree.

Behati Prinsloo shared a sweet black and white photo with Adam Levine and their daughter, Dusty Rose, for her husband’s first Father’s Day. Cindy Crawford’s model daughter Kaia shared a snap with her dad Rande Gerber, while both Nicole Richie and her little sister Sofia posted photos with Lionel Richie. Kris Jenner posted a collage with photos of Kanye West, Rob Kardashian, Scott Disick and a snap of her three oldest daughters with their late father, Robert, and did not include Caitlyn Jenner. Kourtney Kardashian also shared a throwback snap with her father. Kim Kardashian shared a similar post, and also one of Kanye with their son, Saint, aboard a private jet.

Gisele Bundchen posted a sweet photo of Tom Brady playing in the grass with his three kids, and Michelle Obama shared a throwback photo of Barack Obama with their two daughters. Across the pond, Kensington Palace posted a collage of Prince Charles, Prince Harry and Prince William, with a photo of the Duke of Cambridge with Prince George, as well…we’re wondering where Princess Charlotte is, though.

Bella and Gigi Hadid spent the day with their father, Mohamed, and their three other siblings, and Gal Gadot showed off the custom cupcakes she got for her husband. Lena Dunham posted a heartfelt post for her dad, showing him sitting with her and checking in on her as she was in the hospital for endometriosis.

Below, see some of the sweetest posts celebs shared in honor of Father’s Day.

Behati Prinsloo

Happy first Father's Day, you are EVERYTHING to us. I'm so proud of the kind of dad and husband you are. I can't do life without you!!! Luckiest girls alive 👨‍👩‍👧 A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:34pm PDT

Ariana Grande

♡ Happy Father's Day ♡ 😌 I love you A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 18, 2017 at 10:06am PDT

Kaia Gerber

never too big. happy father's day A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on Jun 18, 2017 at 1:12pm PDT

Gisele Bundchen

There is nothing better than being with you. We miss you and love you so much! Happy Father's day!! ❤️❤️❤️Não há nada melhor do que estarmos com você. Estamos com saudades e te amamos muitos! #felizdiadospais A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Jun 18, 2017 at 10:07am PDT

Michelle Obama

‪Happy #FathersDay @BarackObama. Our daughters may be older and taller now, but they’ll always be your little girls. We love you.‬ A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on Jun 18, 2017 at 8:02am PDT

Kim Kardashian

Happy Fathers Day 💙 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:07pm PDT

Kris Jenner

Kourtney Kardashian

Blessed to call him my daddy. I couldn't have dreamed for any better. Happy Father's Day. 💘 A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 18, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

Bella Hadid

Gigi Hadid

HAPPY FATHERS DAY to the best one I could ever ask for !!!! Thanks for all the love and laughter you have brought to my life and for my three one-of-a-kind sisters & the best brother evaaa WE LOVE YOU FOREVER ❣️ @mohamedhadid // @mariellemama @lanzybear @bellahadid @anwarhadid A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Jun 18, 2017 at 10:16am PDT

Sofia Richie

Happy Father's Day to big pimpin! Couldn't imagine this crazy life without you. Thank you for being the best dad you know to be 🐐🐐@lionelrichie A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Jun 18, 2017 at 3:38pm PDT

Nicole Richie

The Royal Family

Happy Father's Day. Wishing all the fathers out there a very happy day. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jun 18, 2017 at 2:39am PDT

Gal Gadot

Lena Dunham

Chrissy Teigen

Can't forget the first important father in my life. The man who never stopped working to make sure we had the best life possible. I was so proud to hold your arm on this day and so proud to call you my dad every day. Love, your boogernose goober A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:21pm PDT

Via visual intelligence platform Dash Hudson.