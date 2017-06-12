Delgado-Polanco Named Political Director for Northeast Carpenters

Lizette Delgado-Polanco was announced on Monday as the new political director of the Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters, a promotion from the previous role of deputy political director she had with the labor group.

In a statement, Delgado-Polanco said that she will focus on “preserving rights” for NRCC members in New Jersey, Delaware Pennsylvania, New York and Maryland.

“Our Council will be vigilant in fighting to: preserve collective bargaining agreements and project labor agreements that provide good wages and benefits to workers; against right-to-work legislation that reduces their rights and allows companies to exploit workers; and against changes to the prevailing wage on public infrastructure projects that takes money out of the pockets of hardworking Americans,” she said in a statement.

The NRCC website says that the labor group’s political focus is on developing intelligent labor laws, fighting against payroll fraud, preserving prevailing wage standards, fighting for construction jobs that stimulate the economy and pushing back against legislative proposals that “weaken” members ability to secure work. The union generally supports Democratic candidates for office.

Delgado-Polanco is a long-time labor advocate and in influential member of the state’s Democratic Party. Before she joined the Carpenters in January, she was executive director of the New Jersey the Service Employees International Union (SEIU). She also currently serves as the vice chair of the New Jersey State Democratic Committee.

“Local unions are made up of local people and Lizette knows more than anyone else that our union must adjust with the changing makeup of communities in the areas we serve,” said NRCC Executive Secretary-Treasurer John Ballantyne. “She has worked her entire life as an effective and compassionate advocate for the underrepresented, particularly the working poor and middle class, and we are pleased that she will be our new Political Director.”