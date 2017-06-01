Elon Musk Officially Quits Trump’s Advisory Council After US Exits Paris Agreement

Yesterday we reported that Elon Musk threatened to leave President Donald Trump’s business advisory council if the commander-in-chief followed through on his promise to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement.

Well, today Trump officially announced the U.S. will exit the climate change treaty. And Musk held up his end of the bargain as well:

Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2017

The split isn’t a huge surprise. The founder of Tesla and SpaceX is a longtime clean energy advocate (Tesla’s vehicles are all emission-free) while Trump has claimed that global warming is a “con” and “hoax” created by the Chinese.

Even so, until now Musk had argued that his presence on the council would “serve the greater good.” But it looks like he’s finally had enough.

Twitter users quoted Musk’s tweet with mostly positive (if sarcastic) reactions:

I understood staying in until now if meant serious leaders could make a difference on climate. But that's done now. https://t.co/mOIMPjHxyn — Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) June 1, 2017

Trump just made Elon the good guy. https://t.co/2JwlijZF8P — Thornton McEnery (@ThorntonMcEnery) June 1, 2017

tfw it takes you six months to realize Trump is shit https://t.co/LA0NWwEy0T — Adam H. Johnson (@adamjohnsonNYC) June 1, 2017

Tony Stark is OUT https://t.co/m1PtnJQ7ki — Matt Simansky (@ActionNewsMatt) June 1, 2017

One user even suggested that Musk go into politics himself, though he was quickly shut down:

It’s a moot point anyway: Musk was born in South Africa, so unlike fellow tech titan Mark Zuckerberg he’s not eligible to be president.