Elon Musk Officially Quits Trump’s Advisory Council After US Exits Paris Agreement

'Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world'

By 06/01/17 4:38pm
gettyimages 493893250 Elon Musk Officially Quits Trumps Advisory Council After US Exits Paris Agreement

Elon Musk just dropped the mic on President Trump. VCG/Getty Images

Yesterday we reported that Elon Musk threatened to leave President Donald Trump’s business advisory council if the commander-in-chief followed through on his promise to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement.

Well, today Trump officially announced the U.S. will exit the climate change treaty. And Musk held up his end of the bargain as well:

The split isn’t a huge surprise. The founder of Tesla and SpaceX is a longtime clean energy advocate (Tesla’s vehicles are all emission-free) while Trump has claimed that global warming is a “con” and “hoax” created by the Chinese.

Even so, until now Musk had argued that his presence on the council would “serve the greater good.” But it looks like he’s finally had enough.

Twitter users quoted Musk’s tweet with mostly positive (if sarcastic) reactions:

One user even suggested that Musk go into politics himself, though he was quickly shut down:

capture 462 Elon Musk Officially Quits Trumps Advisory Council After US Exits Paris Agreement

Another techie entering politics? Twitter

It’s a moot point anyway: Musk was born in South Africa, so unlike fellow tech titan Mark Zuckerberg he’s not eligible to be president.