Facebook Is Nearing 2 Billion Users, So Zuckerberg Is Changing How Parts of It Work

Despite what the teens say, Facebook is getting bigger and bigger. During the first Facebook Communities Summit in Chicago on Thursday, CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg announced the site is nearing two billion users—that means about two of every seven people on Earth use Facebook.

Considering the social network’s rapid expansion, the company is also changing its mission. From now on, it’s all about “communities,” known on the platform as “groups.”

“For 10 years, our mission has been to make the world more open and connected,” Zuckerberg said. “Today we are going to set a new mission to set our course as a company for the next decade.”

He also announced a new mission statement: “To give people the power to build community to bring the world closer together.”

Hundreds of group administrators were in attendance at the summit. Throughout, Zuckerberg highlighted founders of different groups, including one for reuniting families of adopted kids, one for disabled veterans, one for black fathers in Baltimore and a support group for women, which has more than one million members.

He also announced a new goal—to help one billion people join meaningful communities. The average user is a member of 30 Facebook groups, but not everyone has a group that’s meaningful to them, he explained. While over 1 billion people use groups, 100 million are in “meaningful groups.” He said it’s when we’re a part of communities that we find a sense of purpose and can tackle larger issues, like poverty and climate change.

In order to emphasize and build groups, Facebook will be rolling out features to support group admins.

The first is Group Insights, or data that will help admins learn about who is using their groups and how. Insights will show everything from the time members are most active to data on those requesting to join the group. Additionally, Facebook is also introducing a tool for managing join requests that will allow admins to sort and filter by location, gender and more so they can group users to accept or reject all at once.

Facebook will also introduce a removed member clean-up tool so group admins can more easily remove a person and the content they’ve created within the group. Now in one simple step, admins can remove a member, their posts, comments and other people added to the group.

A new scheduling tool will finally allow group admins and moderators to set posts for specifics days and times. And to get people into more groups, Facebook is beginning to test group-to-group linking, which would allow group admins to recommend similar or related groups to their members.