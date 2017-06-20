Freelancers: Five Steps to Write a Cold Email That Converts New Clients

Like it or not, there’s both an art and science to learning how to write a cold email that predictably converts new freelance clients.

Today, we’re talking about both (using real examples and six-figure case studies from my freelance business)—and you can pick up all of my free cold email templates for freelancers right here.

As much as I’d like to tell you there’s an easy-to-follow, clear copy & paste formula for writing a cold email that lands you new business every single time, the reality just isn’t that simple though.

However, it is incredibly helpful if you’re starting with a cold email template and pitching process that’s been perfected over five years and through hundreds of freelance pitches in the real world.

In this post, I’m going to show you real cold emails that have led to life-changing deals for my freelance content marketing business (and helped me launch into freelancing full-time in 2016).

Perfecting my cold email outreach process has done a lot for my freelance business—which is primarily based around writing and promoting high quality blog content for my clients.

• One of the cold emails we’re examining in this post converted into a $30,000 deal for 2 posts per month for six months.

• Another has translated into a $12,500 contract for 5 blog posts so far.

• And the last one we’re diving into landed me a $10,000/mo retainer contract for 4 posts per month.

This process for writing cold emails has generated multiple six-figure freelance contracts and high-value gigs for me with companies like LinkedIn, Zendesk, Quickbooks, Vistaprint, Close.io and more.

Here’s the truth about freelancing though: Success is never guaranteed.

And you can’t compare where you are in your freelancing journey today with where others are right now. I’ll be the first to tell you it’s taken me time to get to where I am today.

There will be great times when you’re overflowing with work and turning away new clients right & left. Yet still, there will be other times when you’re tempted to take anything that comes your way—or you’re spending most of your days doing outreach to drum up new projects.

In my experience, it takes a lot of hard work and hustle to hit the six-figure mark as a freelancer. Especially if you’re risk averse like me—and want to get there before you quit your day job.

If you’re not careful, it’s easy to slip into a cycle of feast or famine.

But having a high-converting cold email template and process for pitching new clients can help you stay busy—with the right kind of clients—year round.

As you do great work for your clients, start getting referrals and build a brand for yourself within your niche, you’ll be able to step further and further away from spending large blocks of time regularly cold emailing & pitching new clients.

Good clients and solid projects will begin coming to you.

For now, let’s talk about cold emailing. That’s why you’re here right?

We’re going to cover both components of learning how to write a cold email that converts—the art and science.

First, the art.

The Art of Writing a Cold Email That Converts.

Not even the best cold email will get you a response if you’re pitching the wrong type of client or a point of contact who’s not empowered to take action on hiring you.

Context is everything when you’re pitching new freelance clients.

1. Identifying the Right Clients.

If the majority of your experience is in writing about finance or real estate, it doesn’t make much sense for you to pitch a company in the healthcare space on your freelance writing services.

Same thing goes for designers. If your style favors flat design and retro color schemes, you’re probably not going to enjoy working with stuffy, well-established brands that have no plans to move their branding into the 21st century.

Choose only to approach clients that you could picture yourself working with.

If you don’t resonate with their brand, style and tone, leave it be. You’ll be able to deliver better work elsewhere. And they’ll also benefit more from hiring someone else.

Just as important as picking the right client for you to pitch, is making sure that you’re also right for them.

Not enough freelancers think about this.

But even when you are considering it, that can still be pretty difficult to judge, right?

Answer these questions when considering a prospect to make sure this is the right client for you (and that you’ll be good for them):

• What makes you uniquely qualified to help this particular client?

• Have you done similar work in the past?

• Does the prospect of working with this client excite you, or it purely a financial decision?

For my freelance content marketing business, I very thoughtfully brand myself in a way that makes me appealing to a certain type of client.

I’m not a marketing consultant to just anyone that’ll hire me. I’ve leaned into my experience over the years, developed my own marketing tactics and have come up with a very specific set of clients I’m uniquely qualified to help—where my services get supercharged.

That’s meant branding myself specifically as a content marketing consultant, a small niche within the broader marketing world.

On top of that, I work only with business experts and growing startups where I’ll be able to write about topics related to business, freelancing, productivity and entrepreneurship (what I already do here on my blog, and what I’ve done for years).

I also clearly highlight clients I’ve worked with—to encourage more of the same to want to work with me: Tech startups in San Francisco.

For many reasons, picking a niche is one of the best decisions you can ever make as a freelancer.

Here’s the logic behind picking a niche.

Let’s say you own a coffee shop and you’re looking to hire someone to help you with a rebrand, coming up with new visuals, a fresh logo and marketing materials… and you’re choosing between 2 different options for freelancers who say they can help you.

Freelancer #1 is a generalist. She’s got a broad range of experience running marketing campaigns, knows how to use Adobe Photoshop & Illustrator, has made a few logos over the year and does the design work for her personal website—mostly for fun, but you like her style.

Freelancer #2 is a specialist (with a clear niche). He works for himself as a full-time graphic designer and has done branding work for several coffee shops over the years. You like his style just as much, and can tell that he’s got a lot of experience doing exactly the kind of work you need done too.

Which freelancer would you choose?

Every day of the week, I’d take freelancer #2. The specialist.

I’ll also pay them significantly more—because I know I’m tapping into expertise.

In your freelance business, you want to brand yourself as that expert with a niche. Make yourself the obvious choice. That’s step one for making sure your cold emails get answered.

Now, you’re ready to start searching for freelance clients.

Start with the people you know first.

As much as I love cold emails, warm introductions are significantly more effective, so begin there.

Look first to these groups of people within your network to determine if there are any freelance opportunities to work with those who already know your work ethic, are personally invested in their relationship with you and want to see you succeed:

• Friends (and their friends)

• Family (and their friends)

• Previous co-workers who now work elsewhere

• Classmates from school

Regardless of the exact role your connection has within the company they’re at, if that company could be a good fit for you to pitch on freelance work—that’s a great opportunity to chase down.

Pick up the phone to catch up, grab coffee and ask if they’d be willing to introduce you to the right person within their organization for chatting about helping out on a freelance basis.

At the very least, walk away from these conversations with the name for who you should be reaching out to—then you can work your cold email magic.

Once you’ve exhausted your network, check out these high quality freelance job sites.

Personally, I never advise freelancers to set up shop on the big sites like Upwork or Freelancer.

Sure, you can find success stories of freelancers who make six-figures on their platforms (usually promoted by those companies), but that’s the extreme exception. Compared to the number of freelancers you’ll be competing on price with, next to nobody is making a livable (in the U.S.) wage there.

The reality is that most people looking for freelance help on these sites are really shitty clients to work for.

It’s the fast track to being treated like a commodity.

You’re here because you want to land higher paying gigs—not $25 blog posts or $10 logo designs.

While I believe it’s generally ok to do inexpensive (or free) work in the very early days to build up some experience and a portfolio, you should start charging as quickly as possible. It also needs to be sustainable pricing from day one, then as you grow you can continue increasing your pricing.

You’re worth more than a $25 blog post or $10 logo design, and you should be charging for the value you deliver.

So, which websites are good for finding high quality freelance clients that’ll pay you what you deserve?

Start with these 10:

• Angel List

• Remote Ok

• WeWorkRemotely

• Cloudpeeps

• Toptal

• Smashing Magazine Job Board

• Coroflot (designers)

• Authentic Jobs

• Indeed



• Hacker News

As you’re sifting through opportunities, I recommend creating a Google Spreadsheet to add & keep track of interesting postings.

Continue updating the status of your outreach efforts so you’re able to see how well your cold email outreach performs over time.

Important: Before applying to any of these opportunities directly through the job posting websites, PLEASE pause right here. If you click that apply button and upload your LinkedIn profile, you just become another drop in the bucket—that’s not how you get noticed.

Let’s talk about getting your cold email right in front of the decision-maker.

2. Finding Your Ideal Point of Contact.

When I’m trying to land a new freelance client, I don’t want to spend time convincing a gatekeeper on the company’s HR or recruiting team that I’d be the best for the job—I’m going straight to the person who’s going to be in control of the hiring decision.

Sure, the HR gatekeepers probably have criteria they know to look for, but that leaves too much up to chance.

I want to cold email pitch someone who speaks my language.