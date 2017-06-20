Freelancers: Five Steps to Write a Cold Email That Converts New Clients

Like it or not, there’s both an art and science to learning how to write a cold email that predictably converts new freelance clients.
Today, we’re talking about both (using real examples and six-figure case studies from my freelance business)—and you can pick up all of my free cold email templates for freelancers right here.
As much as I’d like to tell you there’s an easy-to-follow, clear copy & paste formula for writing a cold email that lands you new business every single time, the reality just isn’t that simple though.
However, it is incredibly helpful if you’re starting with a cold email template and pitching process that’s been perfected over five years and through hundreds of freelance pitches in the real world.
In this post, I’m going to show you real cold emails that have led to life-changing deals for my freelance content marketing business (and helped me launch into freelancing full-time in 2016).
Perfecting my cold email outreach process has done a lot for my freelance business—which is primarily based around writing and promoting high quality blog content for my clients.
• One of the cold emails we’re examining in this post converted into a $30,000 deal for 2 posts per month for six months.
• Another has translated into a $12,500 contract for 5 blog posts so far.
• And the last one we’re diving into landed me a $10,000/mo retainer contract for 4 posts per month.
This process for writing cold emails has generated multiple six-figure freelance contracts and high-value gigs for me with companies like LinkedIn, Zendesk, Quickbooks, Vistaprint, Close.io and more.
Here’s the truth about freelancing though: Success is never guaranteed.
And you can’t compare where you are in your freelancing journey today with where others are right now. I’ll be the first to tell you it’s taken me time to get to where I am today.
There will be great times when you’re overflowing with work and turning away new clients right & left. Yet still, there will be other times when you’re tempted to take anything that comes your way—or you’re spending most of your days doing outreach to drum up new projects.
In my experience, it takes a lot of hard work and hustle to hit the six-figure mark as a freelancer. Especially if you’re risk averse like me—and want to get there before you quit your day job.
If you’re not careful, it’s easy to slip into a cycle of feast or famine.
But having a high-converting cold email template and process for pitching new clients can help you stay busy—with the right kind of clients—year round.
As you do great work for your clients, start getting referrals and build a brand for yourself within your niche, you’ll be able to step further and further away from spending large blocks of time regularly cold emailing & pitching new clients.
Good clients and solid projects will begin coming to you.
For now, let’s talk about cold emailing. That’s why you’re here right?
We’re going to cover both components of learning how to write a cold email that converts—the art and science.
First, the art.
The Art of Writing a Cold Email That Converts.
Not even the best cold email will get you a response if you’re pitching the wrong type of client or a point of contact who’s not empowered to take action on hiring you.
Context is everything when you’re pitching new freelance clients.
1. Identifying the Right Clients.
If the majority of your experience is in writing about finance or real estate, it doesn’t make much sense for you to pitch a company in the healthcare space on your freelance writing services.
Same thing goes for designers. If your style favors flat design and retro color schemes, you’re probably not going to enjoy working with stuffy, well-established brands that have no plans to move their branding into the 21st century.
Choose only to approach clients that you could picture yourself working with.
If you don’t resonate with their brand, style and tone, leave it be. You’ll be able to deliver better work elsewhere. And they’ll also benefit more from hiring someone else.
Just as important as picking the right client for you to pitch, is making sure that you’re also right for them.
Not enough freelancers think about this.
But even when you are considering it, that can still be pretty difficult to judge, right?
Answer these questions when considering a prospect to make sure this is the right client for you (and that you’ll be good for them):
• What makes you uniquely qualified to help this particular client?
• Have you done similar work in the past?
• Does the prospect of working with this client excite you, or it purely a financial decision?
For my freelance content marketing business, I very thoughtfully brand myself in a way that makes me appealing to a certain type of client.
I’m not a marketing consultant to just anyone that’ll hire me. I’ve leaned into my experience over the years, developed my own marketing tactics and have come up with a very specific set of clients I’m uniquely qualified to help—where my services get supercharged.
That’s meant branding myself specifically as a content marketing consultant, a small niche within the broader marketing world.
On top of that, I work only with business experts and growing startups where I’ll be able to write about topics related to business, freelancing, productivity and entrepreneurship (what I already do here on my blog, and what I’ve done for years).
I also clearly highlight clients I’ve worked with—to encourage more of the same to want to work with me: Tech startups in San Francisco.
For many reasons, picking a niche is one of the best decisions you can ever make as a freelancer.
Here’s the logic behind picking a niche.
Let’s say you own a coffee shop and you’re looking to hire someone to help you with a rebrand, coming up with new visuals, a fresh logo and marketing materials… and you’re choosing between 2 different options for freelancers who say they can help you.
Freelancer #1 is a generalist. She’s got a broad range of experience running marketing campaigns, knows how to use Adobe Photoshop & Illustrator, has made a few logos over the year and does the design work for her personal website—mostly for fun, but you like her style.
Freelancer #2 is a specialist (with a clear niche). He works for himself as a full-time graphic designer and has done branding work for several coffee shops over the years. You like his style just as much, and can tell that he’s got a lot of experience doing exactly the kind of work you need done too.
Which freelancer would you choose?
Every day of the week, I’d take freelancer #2. The specialist.
I’ll also pay them significantly more—because I know I’m tapping into expertise.
In your freelance business, you want to brand yourself as that expert with a niche. Make yourself the obvious choice. That’s step one for making sure your cold emails get answered.
Now, you’re ready to start searching for freelance clients.
Start with the people you know first.
As much as I love cold emails, warm introductions are significantly more effective, so begin there.
Look first to these groups of people within your network to determine if there are any freelance opportunities to work with those who already know your work ethic, are personally invested in their relationship with you and want to see you succeed:
• Friends (and their friends)
• Family (and their friends)
• Previous co-workers who now work elsewhere
• Classmates from school
Regardless of the exact role your connection has within the company they’re at, if that company could be a good fit for you to pitch on freelance work—that’s a great opportunity to chase down.
Pick up the phone to catch up, grab coffee and ask if they’d be willing to introduce you to the right person within their organization for chatting about helping out on a freelance basis.
At the very least, walk away from these conversations with the name for who you should be reaching out to—then you can work your cold email magic.
Once you’ve exhausted your network, check out these high quality freelance job sites.
Personally, I never advise freelancers to set up shop on the big sites like Upwork or Freelancer.
Sure, you can find success stories of freelancers who make six-figures on their platforms (usually promoted by those companies), but that’s the extreme exception. Compared to the number of freelancers you’ll be competing on price with, next to nobody is making a livable (in the U.S.) wage there.
The reality is that most people looking for freelance help on these sites are really shitty clients to work for.
It’s the fast track to being treated like a commodity.
You’re here because you want to land higher paying gigs—not $25 blog posts or $10 logo designs.
While I believe it’s generally ok to do inexpensive (or free) work in the very early days to build up some experience and a portfolio, you should start charging as quickly as possible. It also needs to be sustainable pricing from day one, then as you grow you can continue increasing your pricing.
You’re worth more than a $25 blog post or $10 logo design, and you should be charging for the value you deliver.
So, which websites are good for finding high quality freelance clients that’ll pay you what you deserve?
Start with these 10:
• Toptal
• Indeed
As you’re sifting through opportunities, I recommend creating a Google Spreadsheet to add & keep track of interesting postings.
Continue updating the status of your outreach efforts so you’re able to see how well your cold email outreach performs over time.
Important: Before applying to any of these opportunities directly through the job posting websites, PLEASE pause right here. If you click that apply button and upload your LinkedIn profile, you just become another drop in the bucket—that’s not how you get noticed.
Let’s talk about getting your cold email right in front of the decision-maker.
2. Finding Your Ideal Point of Contact.
When I’m trying to land a new freelance client, I don’t want to spend time convincing a gatekeeper on the company’s HR or recruiting team that I’d be the best for the job—I’m going straight to the person who’s going to be in control of the hiring decision.
Sure, the HR gatekeepers probably have criteria they know to look for, but that leaves too much up to chance.
I want to cold email pitch someone who speaks my language.
As a content marketer (or freelance writer), my ideal point of contact at a potential client company usually has one of these job titles:
• Director of Content Marketing
• Content Marketing Lead
• Senior Content Marketing Manager
• Director of Marketing
• Blog Manager/Editor
• VP of Content Marketing
You want to go for a manager-level point of contact. The type of person who will have a say in hiring contractors for your discipline.
If you’re a freelance designer, you’ll probably be looking to connect with a creative director.
If you’re a freelance developer, your ideal point of contact will likely be a director of engineering.
Sometimes, if you can’t find a manger point of contact, making an initial (genuine) connection with someone who’s a staff writer—or designer, engineer—can lead to an introduction up the chain to their manager if you’re able to provide a significant amount of value in your cold email outreach.
What’s important is that you skip the application, and go for connecting directly with real people.
Using LinkedIn to find your ideal point of contact.
Open up a new tab and head over to LinkedIn.
In the main search bar, type in the title of the position you want to connect with—choose to display results for people with that job title or skill.
Then, you can filter those results by people only with that job or skill at the company you’re targeting, by typing in that company’s name within the current company field. Now, your results will be hyper-specific.
If I want to land Trello as a content marketing client, my search would look like this:
Naturally, this works best for companies within a certain size range.
If they’re on the smaller side, you might not immediately find a very clear point of contact. Same goes for enterprise-size companies that have dozens of potential points of contact.
Make your best guess and keep moving rather than getting hung up or spending more than 5 minutes at this stage.
3. Getting Their Email Address.
Now that you have the name of your ideal point of contact, let’s get their email address.
Start by installing the free Rapportive Chrome extension for Gmail.
A free tool owned by LinkedIn, Rapportive will add a new sidebar inside of your Gmail account that looks like this:
Now, when you type in a suspected email address for someone you want to reach out to, and hover your mouse over it, the Rapportive sidebar will populate a bunch of information about the person right in your inbox—if this email address is at all connected to their LinkedIn account.
If the sidebar appears and pulls in what looks to be the right person’s photo and description, you’ve got the right email address.
Cycle through testing the most popular email formats and verifying with Rapportive.
• first@company.com
• first.last@company.com
• firstlast@company.com
• firstinitiallastname@company.com
• firstlastinitial@company.com
Nine times out of ten, you’ll get their email address in less than a minute of this and it’ll be in one of the above formats.
If you’re not able to verify their email address with this method, find them on Twitter to see if they have contact information (or chase a link to their personal blog that might have their contact info).
As a fallback method I use when Rapportive doesn’t populate any info, I’ll hover my cursor over their email address and see if they’ve connected a Google Plus account to the address. If they do, it’ll look like this right here:
The Science of Writing a Cold Email That Converts.
Are you still with me?
So now that we’re on the same page, here’s where you need to be before you even get started on writing the actual cold email:
✔︎ I’m confident the company I’m reaching out to could use my freelance services (and it looks like they may need them now).
✔︎ I’ve tracked down the person who looks to be the right point of contact, a decision-maker on hiring freelancers in my department.
✔︎ I have their email address.
But before you go out and start cold emailing, you need to set sales goals for what exactly you hope to achieve with your cold outreach. Will you stop once you’ve landed your first client? The second? Fifth? Tenth?
Know how much work you can take on before overloading yourself.
Then, we can talk about what goes into the perfect cold email for landing a freelance client, starting with an example.
4. Choosing Your Cold Email Template & Outreach Approach.
First things first: As a freelancer, you need to use the tools you’ve got—and not make excuses for why you can’t land a particular client. If you go above and beyond to wow a client you’ve really been wanting to work with, you can make it happen. It’s in your power.
For me, long before I ever became a contributor on sites like Forbes, Entrepreneur and Business Insider that have since helped me boost my visibility, I was using my blog as my most powerful asset for leveraging freelance gigs.
Cold Email Template #1: “Your Feature on My Blog”.
This first cold email template—specifically crafted for business influencers and startup founders—is built around using my blog as a way to provide value before I ask for anything in return.
Here’s how the process works:
- Ask for a quote to include in an upcoming article they’d want to weigh in on.
- Publish my blog post with their quote, promote it heavily and get them traffic.
- Reach back out to update & thank them for contributing to the post.
- Highlight early success in that email (# social shares, traffic, any features on publications)
At this point, some will outright ask me if I can help them create content like this for their blogs. Others I’ll need to then pitch on my content marketing services if they don’t bring it up themselves.
It’s not always a good fit for everyone I ask, but because I’ve already provided value AND essentially given them a real-time demo of what my service is through the post they’re included in, my conversion rate to paid client relationship with this method is extremely high.
This cold email template looks like this, with customizations made for each person I reach out to…
*Important* Don’t ever send straight up copy & pasted email templates to high-value potential clients. They know a template email when they see it, and it’s worth your 3 minutes of research to make a more memorable impression.
…
Subject Line: Your feature on my blog
Body: Hey [First Name],
I’ve been a fan of what you’ve been doing with [Company Name] over the past couple of years.
I’m reaching out because I’m working on a new piece geared towards [topic of the blog post you’re writing] from those who’ve already been through this experience themselves and I’d love to hear your take on it. The post will be publishing to my blog [optional—that gets x # of readers] and I’d love to get a quick quote from you to include in the piece if you’re up for it.
If you’d be able to answer this question in a few sentences, that would be amazing:
[Relevant question/challenge that will give them an opportunity to showcase their expertise]? How do you advise people on overcoming that challenge?
[Your Name]
…
No promotional links.
No service pitches.
No asking if they’re hiring.
You need to be patient at this stage. Your goal is to provide value and show your worth.
By doing that first, instead of just making promises of the value you could deliver in the future, you’re going to win their trust and catch their attention in a much different way than 99% of other freelancers cold emailing and pitching them to be hired.
Seems simple, but almost nobody has the patience to execute this kind of in-depth sales strategy. And because of that, so many freelancers waste a lot of time writing cold emails that get no response, largely because they’re being too shortsighted.
Sure it can take weeks to turn into a paid gig—and sometimes it never will—but the freelancers who take my course on learning how to pitch effectively, experience massively positive results from following this strategy.
…
Here a screenshot of this cold email tactic in action last year (name and details blurred for privacy).
This is the one that netted me a $30,000 deal:
After getting the quote from this startup founder and including him in my post, he was pumped about the thousands of shares the post had received in the first few weeks of going live (I spent $100 boosting the post on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest & Quuu Promote to get an initial share spike).
This founder wanted those kinds of results for his startup’s blog too.
He actually beat me to the pitch—and emailed asking if I’d be up for working with him:
After a quick chat on the phone laying out my workflow and getting clear on his goals, we locked in a strategy for publishing 2 posts each month—we’ve been working together since.
Cold Email Template #2: The “Referral” Warm Up.
What’s better than sending a cold email? Well… sending a warm one.
Compared to the first cold email template we talked about, this warm introduction strategy typically converts much quicker.
It’s straight to the point and doesn’t rely on needing to first get a quote, publish a blog post, or otherwise.
I use it when I’m approaching a company that’s a bit larger and doesn’t have a clear figurehead that’d be reasonable for me to be able to connect with individually by shooting her/him an email.
This cold email template goes to content marketing directors and managers—not founders.
But first, it requires making a connection to another freelancer, contractor or employee at the company—which is why this process is particularly great for freelance writers when the company clearly has many contributors that write for them on a contract-basis.
Here’s how the process works:
- Identify a current freelancer/contractor for the company & share a recent piece of their work.
- Email complementing their work & letting them know about the social share.
- Ask for the right person to reach out to about doing some work there, yourself.
ColdWarm email the decision-maker referencing your referral from the current freelancer.
Jump down to the next screenshot to follow this flow in-action.
After you’ve gotten your referral connection lined up, this cold email template (to the point of contact at your target company) goes like this…
…
Subject Line: Contributing to [Company Name] ([Connection] referral)
Body: Hey [First Name],
I’ve been loving the [relevant (true) complement based on the work in your discipline] coming out of the [Company Name] for the past few months, especially the recent [relevant post, design, rebrand, feature, update and a quick note showing you actually looked at it].
One of my acquaintances, [name of connection] is a contributor to the [Company Name] and she recommended I reach out to you to see if it’d be a good fit for me to contribute as well. Right now, I typically [one liner about the services you offer and niche that it’s in, showing your clearly a good potential hire for them].
[If possible, add an extra sentence highlighting relevant past work or offering up more industry credibility boosters.]
Let me know if this sounds interesting and I’d be happy to put together a few ideas on a [deliverable] we can test out!
[Your Name]
…
Again, light on the self-promotion.
Just enough to instill confidence and show that you’re relevant.
The goal of this email is to get your decision-maker interested in working with you.
Here a screenshot of this cold email tactic in action (name and details blurred for privacy) starting with when I reached out to the fellow freelance writer to make a quick connection and get the right point of contact for pitching my services to.
This is the cold email series that’s converted into $12,500 in billings for 5 blog posts with this client so far this year:
First, the cold email to a fellow freelance writer for this company…
Less than an hour after sending that email to the freelance writer, I heard back!
We do spend most of the day sitting at computer…
Will it always be this easy? No way.
But because I went out of my way to (1) genuinely complement her work and (2) share it with my audience on Twitter, she was willing to reciprocate that value by giving me the contact info for the decision-maker at the company.
Plus, getting her to my Twitter feed to check out her mention, gave her the opportunity to see some of my work and feel confident that I wouldn’t make her look bad—because I was indeed a good fit for working with this company.
I also made it a lot easier for her to say yes by not asking for a direct introduction (takes more time) and for just contact info.
Once I got the email address for the Director of Content Marketing at this company, here’s the cold email I sent:
After sending that cold email to the Director of Content Marketing, she got back to me the same day expressing interest and wanting to hear more—including specific pitch topics I had in mind.
I sent a couple topics over and explained my “hands-on” content promotion process, walking through everything I do to distribute my posts after they go live, which is where my real value is added.
A few days go by and she gets back to me with a thumbs up 👍
We spoke on the phone next week and locked in the game plan for kicking off my work.
So far this year, that’s turned into an average of one article per month at $2,500/post.
Cold Email Template #3: The Direct Approach.
The third (and final) cold email template we’re breaking down in this post is much more direct than the previous two.
Because of it’s directness, it is in my experience a little more likely to get turned down or go unanswered if there’s not an immediate need (or interest) internally at the company.
However, this cold email still provides real upfront value (our recurring theme with effective cold emails for freelancers).
It still requires doing all of your homework to make sure you’re reaching out to the right company, identifying your decision-maker point of contact and tracking down their email address before you even get started on the actual cold email.
Here’s how the process works:
- Identify your target contact and get their email address.
- Find something relevant of theirs to share on social (bonus: also mention on your blog or Medium).
- Cold email referencing your share & mention.
- Include a soft pitch for your services and ask if they’re up for chatting more.
The next screenshot below has a breakdown of this strategy in-action.
The cold email template goes like this…
…
Subject Line: [Company Name] [Service] (and mention)
Body: Hey [First Name],
I wanted to reach out and give you a heads up that I’ve been loving the [your service medium] coming out of [Company Name] these past few months. I can appreciate great [your service medium] when I see it 🙂
Just shared your recent [post, project, design, rebranding work, app, etc] about [xyz] with my audience on Twitter and I also mentioned the platform as a great resource in one of my recent blog posts [link].
The other reason I’m reaching out is because a large part of my business is working with brands like [reference any relevant past clients or even full-time gigs] and others to help scale [your core service offering].
Would you be up for chatting about [Company Name’s] [your core service offering] or connecting me with someone else on your team if that’d be a better fit?
[Your Name]
P.S. Here’s where you can read more [link to portfolio page if possible] about my process and the clients I’ve worked with.
…
Of all the cold emails, this one is heaviest on self-promotion—in the context of building your authority with this potential client.
It also directly pitches them on working together in your first email.
Again, the goal is to get in front of the right decision-maker and get a phone call scheduled so that you can really pitch them on your services more effectively.
Here a screenshot of this cold email strategy in action (name and details blurred for privacy).
This is the cold email that landed me a $10,000/mo retainer contract for 4 blog posts per month:
I sent this email pretty early in the morning.
By the afternoon, I’d already heard back.
Here’s that email I got from the person I reached out to, with a colleague of his cc’d…
We set up a time to chat on the phone, learn more about their goals, walk through my process and the rest is history.
I’ll be the first to tell you though, this isn’t the typical response to a cold email pitch for freelance work.
And I definitely had no expectation that it’d be a $10,000/mo deal until after we had a discovery call and I was able to feel out their budget and pricing expectations. They mentioned that they’d tried working with marketing and PR agencies in the past, but didn’t see enough results—that (coupled with the size of the company) immediately told me they’re accustomed to paying premium retainers for contract help.
All in all, out of the ~100 of these types of cold emails I’ve sent, somewhere in the neighborhood of 10-15 have materialized into deals within a month of initial contact. These cold emails require more hands-on follow up too.
But what’s really great about this approach, is that you’re now on their radar. Even if you don’t immediately land a gig, you have an opportunity to stay top of mind over time.
I always keep track of my freelance prospects that seem interested—but for one reason or another it just isn’t a good fit with timing right now—and I’ll keep promoting their content on my social feeds (for free), stay in touch and those often materialize into deals over the course of months, even years later.
5. Following Up (Intelligently) on Your Cold Email.
Here’s another hard truth about freelancing: You have to fight to get noticed.
That’s because everyone you’re pitching is busy as hell.
If I never followed up on my cold emails (especially in the early days freelancing), I wouldn’t stay busy.
But there’s a fine line between being that annoying person who sends check-in emails every other day and allowing yourself to justify not following up simply because you haven’t heard back yet.
You have to strike a balance and provide value with your follow ups, don’t just ping your prospects with the same question every time you follow up.
Steli Efti, founder of Close.io is a master at following up and knows the importance of never letting a lead slip away.
He shares, “I have a simple philosophy. I follow up as many times as necessary until I get a response. I don’t care what the response is as long as I get one. If someone tells me they need another 14 days to get back to me, I will put that in my calendar and ping them again in 14 days.”
What about when you send your cold email and don’t hear back for a few days?
Here’s exactly what you should follow, based on what works well for me.
TL;DR Follow up with a varied approach every 3-4 business days.
These are business days we’re talking about in this schedule. I don’t recommend following up on weekends, as your email will usually just get buried in their inbox and that makes it less likely to grab their attention on a busy Monday morning.
*Important* Before following up on your cold emails, make sure you didn’t just misspell their email address, send your email to the wrong person, or to an account that isn’t active anymore. Verify that your target contact still works there.
Day 0: Cold email sent.
Day 1: No response.
Day 2: No response.
Day 3: First follow up. Go with a very brief email on your original thread (hitting reply) like this one below.
…
Hey [First Name],
I’ve been thinking more about [Company Name’s] [your medium] over the past couple of days and I’d still love to connect with you when you have a moment. Would you be available to chat for a few minutes this week about your [your service medium] efforts?
[Your Name]
…
Day 4: No response.
Day 5: No response.
Day 6: No response.
Day 7: Second follow up. Keeping it brief again, this time asking if there’s a better point of contact for you to reach out to.
…
Hey [First Name],
I know you must be super busy, is there someone else on your team that might be a better fit for me to reach out to for chatting about [your service medium]?
[Your Name]
…
Day 8: No response.
Day 9: No response.
Day 10: No response.
Day 11: Third follow up. This time, I’ll actually send my follow up email to another person who looks like they could be a potential decision-maker on this company’s marketing team. Here’s what that new email looks like:
…
Subject: Re: [Company Name’s] feature on my blog
Hey [First Name],
I reached out to [name of first person you cold emailed] last week to let her/him know that I [shared, featured, mentioned something relevant] on my blog and social channels. I never heard back and I’m assuming she’s/he’s just super busy right now.
Would you by chance know if there’s someone on your team that’d be a good fit for me to reach out to for some [your service medium] collaborations?
[Your Name]
…
Day 12: No response.
Day 13: No response.
Day 14: No response.
Day 15: Fourth follow up. This email is in the same format as our second follow up email, this time directed to the new person you’re reaching out to.
At this point, you’ll have sent 3 emails to your initial point of contact and 2 to your secondary target.
Personally, I usually choose to slow things down drastically once it’s been more than 2 weeks of trying to make contact and not getting anywhere (which is very rare). 9 times out of 10, you’ll at least get a no by this point.
I’ll pause here and wait a full 2 weeks before following back up with both of the people I’ve reached out to again.
Keeping track of these emails in your inbox.
Aside from tracking the status of my prospects in a Google Spreadsheet, I also use Inbox by Gmail to snooze these sent cold emails (according to the schedule we outlined above) immediately after sending them in case I don’t hear back.
That way, they’ll be resurfaced to the top of my inbox after the set number of days I’ve triggered for it to pop back up in.
The snooze function looks like this right here:
Throughout all of these follow ups, I’m also moving on to other opportunities and getting business through other conversations & cold email pitches while this company goes onto the back burner.
If they’re a particularly appealing client prospect, I’ll continue featuring them in my content, sharing their work on my social channels and keep checking in every 2 weeks or so to see if I’ll catch them at the right time.
Each time I feature them in a blog post or share their content with my social audiences, that gives me another reason to reach back out and show the value I’m providing.
I never stop following up, but my intervals between each follow up starts to spread out over time.
Do you have an effective cold email to share?
