Here’s How Everyone Voted on the State Budget and Horizon

State lawmakers failed to pass a budget on Thursday, putting New Jersey closer to a government shutdown.
The Assembly pulled a vote on the budget after more than two dozen Democrats refused to vote on it. The Senate didn’t vote on the spending plan, but narrowly passed a bill tied to the budget negotiations that would restructure the state’s largest health insurer, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield.
Here’s a breakdown of the Assembly’s vote on the budget and the Senate’s vote on the Horizon bill:
Assembly Budget Bill Vote
DID NOT VOTE:
- Arthur Barclay (D)
- Daniel Benson (D)
- Chris Brown (R)
- John Burzichelli (D)
- Robert Clifton (R)
- Herb Conaway (D)
- Craig Coughlin (D)
- Ronald Dancer (R)
- Joe Danielsen (D)
- Wayne DeAngelo (D)
- John DiMaio (R)
- Joann Downey (D)
- Joseph Egan (D)
- Jerry Green (D)
- Louis Greenwald (D)
- Eric Houghtaling (D)
- Gordon Johnson (D)
- Patricia Egan Jones (D)
- Robert Karabinchak (D)
- Pamela Lampitt (D)
- Vince Mazzeo (D)
- Paul Moriarty (D)
- Gabriela Mosquera (D)
- Sheila Oliver (D)
- Erik Peterson (R)
- Nancy Pinkin (D)
- Eliana Pintor Marin (D)
- Brian Rumpf (R)
- David Russo (R)
- Troy Singleton (D)
- Adam Taliaferro (D)
- Blonnie Watson (D)
- Jay Webber (R)
- Andrew Zwicker (D)
VOTED YES:
- Ralph Caputo (D)
- Marlene Caride (D)
- Annette Chaparro (D)
- Nicholas Chiaravalloti (D)
- Tim Eustace (D)
- Thomas Giblin (D)
- Reed Gusciora (D)
- Jamel Holley (D)
- Mila Jasey (D)
- Angelica Jimenez (D)
- James Kennedy (D)
- Joseph Lagana (D)
- John McKeon (D)
- Angela McKnight (D)
- Raj Mukherji (D)
- Elizabeth Maher Muoio (D)
- Vincent Prieto (D)
- Annette Quijano (D)
- Gary Schaer (D)
- Shavonda Sumter (D)
- Cleopatra Tucker (D)
- Valerie Vainieri Huttle (D)
- Benjie Wimberly (D)
- John Wisniewski (D)
VOTED NO:
- Bob Andrzejczak (D)
- Robert Auth (R)
- Jon Bramnick (R)
- Anthony Bucco (R)
- Michael Patrick Carroll (R)
- Jack Ciattarelli (R)
- BettyLou DeCroce (R)
- DiAnne Gove (R)
- Amy Handlin (R)
- Joe Howarth (R)
- Sean Kean (R)
- Bruce Land (D)
- Gregory McGuckin (R)
- Nancy Munoz (R)
- Declan O’Scanlon (R)
- Gail Phoebus (R)
- David Rible (R)
- Maria Rodriguez-Gregg (R)
- Kevin Rooney (R)
- Holly Schepisi (R)
- Parker Space (R)
- David Wolfe (R)
Senate Horizon Bill Vote
VOTED YES:
- Dawn Marie Addiego (R)
- James Beach (D)
- Anthony Bucco (R)
- Nilsa Cruz-Perez (D)
- Sandra Cunningham (D)
- Patrick Diegnan (D)
- James Holzapfel (R)
- Joe Kyrillos (R)
- Fred Madden (D)
- Steve Oroho (R)
- Kevin O’Toole (R)
- Teresa Ruiz (D)
- Paul Sarlo (D)
- Robert Singer (R)
- Bob Smith (D)
- Brian Stack (D)
- Steve Sweeney (D)
- Samuel Thompson (R)
- Joe Vitale (D)
- Loretta Weinberg (D)
- Jim Whelan (D)
VOTED NO:
- Kip Bateman (R)
- Jennifer Beck (R)
- Gerald Cardinale (R)
- Richard Codey (D)
- Chris Connors (R)
- Mike Doherty (R)
- Nia Gill (D)
- Tom Kean (R)
- Ray Lesniak (D)
- Joseph Pennacchio (R)
- Nellie Pou (D)
- Ronald Rice (D)
- Nicholas Sacco (D)
- Shirley Turner (D)
- Jeff Van Drew (D)
DID NOT VOTE:
- Diane Allen (R)
- Robert Gordon (D)
- Linda Greenstein (D)
- Nicholas Scutari (D)