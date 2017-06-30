Here’s How Everyone Voted on the State Budget and Horizon

By 06/29/17 9:35pm
gettyimages 464322146 Heres How Everyone Voted on the State Budget and Horizon

The Assembly chamber in the New Jersey statehouse. Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

State lawmakers failed to pass a budget on Thursday, putting New Jersey closer to a government shutdown.

The Assembly pulled a vote on the budget after more than two dozen Democrats refused to vote on it. The Senate didn’t vote on the spending plan, but narrowly passed a bill tied to the budget negotiations that would restructure the state’s largest health insurer, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Here’s a breakdown of the Assembly’s vote on the budget and the Senate’s vote on the Horizon bill:

Assembly Budget Bill Vote

DID NOT VOTE:

  • Arthur Barclay (D)
  • Daniel Benson (D)
  • Chris Brown (R)
  • John Burzichelli (D)
  • Robert Clifton (R)
  • Herb Conaway (D)
  • Craig Coughlin (D)
  • Ronald Dancer (R)
  • Joe Danielsen (D)
  • Wayne DeAngelo (D)
  • John DiMaio (R)
  • Joann Downey (D)
  • Joseph Egan (D)
  • Jerry Green (D)
  • Louis Greenwald (D)
  • Eric Houghtaling (D)
  • Gordon Johnson (D)
  • Patricia Egan Jones (D)
  • Robert Karabinchak (D)
  • Pamela Lampitt (D)
  • Vince Mazzeo (D)
  • Paul Moriarty (D)
  • Gabriela Mosquera (D)
  • Sheila Oliver (D)
  • Erik Peterson (R)
  • Nancy Pinkin (D)
  • Eliana Pintor Marin (D)
  • Brian Rumpf (R)
  • David Russo (R)
  • Troy Singleton (D)
  • Adam Taliaferro (D)
  • Blonnie Watson (D)
  • Jay Webber (R)
  • Andrew Zwicker (D)

VOTED YES:

  • Ralph Caputo (D)
  • Marlene Caride (D)
  • Annette Chaparro (D)
  • Nicholas Chiaravalloti (D)
  • Tim Eustace (D)
  • Thomas Giblin (D)
  • Reed Gusciora (D)
  • Jamel Holley (D)
  • Mila Jasey (D)
  • Angelica Jimenez (D)
  • James Kennedy (D)
  • Joseph Lagana (D)
  • John McKeon (D)
  • Angela McKnight (D)
  • Raj Mukherji (D)
  • Elizabeth Maher Muoio (D)
  • Vincent Prieto (D)
  • Annette Quijano (D)
  • Gary Schaer (D)
  • Shavonda Sumter (D)
  • Cleopatra Tucker (D)
  • Valerie Vainieri Huttle (D)
  • Benjie Wimberly (D)
  • John Wisniewski (D)

VOTED NO:

  • Bob Andrzejczak (D)
  • Robert Auth (R)
  • Jon Bramnick (R)
  • Anthony Bucco (R)
  • Michael Patrick Carroll (R)
  • Jack Ciattarelli (R)
  • BettyLou DeCroce (R)
  • DiAnne Gove (R)
  • Amy Handlin (R)
  • Joe Howarth (R)
  • Sean Kean (R)
  • Bruce Land (D)
  • Gregory McGuckin (R)
  • Nancy Munoz (R)
  • Declan O’Scanlon (R)
  • Gail Phoebus (R)
  • David Rible (R)
  • Maria Rodriguez-Gregg (R)
  • Kevin Rooney (R)
  • Holly Schepisi (R)
  • Parker Space (R)
  • David Wolfe (R)

Senate Horizon Bill Vote

VOTED YES:

  • Dawn Marie Addiego (R)
  • James Beach (D)
  • Anthony Bucco (R)
  • Nilsa Cruz-Perez (D)
  • Sandra Cunningham (D)
  • Patrick Diegnan (D)
  • James Holzapfel (R)
  • Joe Kyrillos (R)
  • Fred Madden (D)
  • Steve Oroho (R)
  • Kevin O’Toole (R)
  • Teresa Ruiz (D)
  • Paul Sarlo (D)
  • Robert Singer (R)
  • Bob Smith (D)
  • Brian Stack (D)
  • Steve Sweeney (D)
  • Samuel Thompson (R)
  • Joe Vitale (D)
  • Loretta Weinberg (D)
  • Jim Whelan (D)

VOTED NO:

  • Kip Bateman (R)
  • Jennifer Beck (R)
  • Gerald Cardinale (R)
  • Richard Codey (D)
  • Chris Connors (R)
  • Mike Doherty (R)
  • Nia Gill (D)
  • Tom Kean (R)
  • Ray Lesniak (D)
  • Joseph Pennacchio (R)
  • Nellie Pou (D)
  • Ronald Rice (D)
  • Nicholas Sacco (D)
  • Shirley Turner (D)
  • Jeff Van Drew (D)

DID NOT VOTE:

  • Diane Allen (R)
  • Robert Gordon (D)
  • Linda Greenstein (D)
  • Nicholas Scutari (D)