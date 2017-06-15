How Life Can Change After Leaving Social Media

This article originally appeared on Quora: How did your life change after leaving Social Media?

My friend Rafiq’s Facebook status read, “I have got job offer from Google. Now I am the happiest person in the whole world.” A group of my friends posted a picture of them traveling in Brazil. While they were in the Amazon rainforest, they wrote about it on Facebook, “Our life would be meaningless if We did not come here.” Another friend, Saidul, posted a picture on Facebook with his beautiful, Latin wife in Daytona Beach, Florida and they were enjoying their moment. Their newly brought car BMW 5 series 528I sedan was parked a few meters from them.

I was sitting in darkness in my small rented flat, scrolling through my Facebook news feed on my smartphone. Load-shedding was going on. No wind was flowing through my small windows. I was feeling really hot and suffocated. I was cursing my life. I was sweating. I felt broken, aimless, poor, unemployed, frustrated and severely jealous to see other people’s success. I was addicted to Facebook and spent 10–15 hours everyday on Facebook. Moreover, I was habituated to use WhatsApp, IMO, Viber and Wechat just as often. I even checked WhatsApp messages before starting my exam. I used to upload photos to Instagram. A lot. I loved to tweet everyday. I used to check notifications, update my status, comment on things, text/call while walking, hang around on the bus and even cross the street.

My colorful life started to become lost, gradually. I completed BBA with poor grades. Suddenly, I found myself lost. I had lost the track of my life. I lost concentration, started getting depressed, became jealous and disturbed to see friends’ success on Facebook and Instragram. I had severe chronic depression and frustration. I decided to deactivate my Facebook account and limit my other social media activities. Social media works like drugs. You can not leave it easily. I could not concentrate on my studies for few days and felt the urge to get back on social media. But I was determined not go back in my previous life. I was becoming habituated with my new life. After leaving social media, my life has completely changed through some realizations and several activities:

Meditation: I started to do meditation. Everyday, I meditate for 1 hour. My mind becomes constant and hassle-free. I have found inner peace. Aim for 8 hours sound sleep: I aim for 8 hours of sound sleep. So, I tend to go to bed early and wake up early in the morning. I enjoy the fresh air in the early morning, which I missed all the time when I was habituated in social media. Simple life, high thinking: After leaving social media my life became simple, but it is full of high thinking. I have stopped having expectation from life and myself. I think that I don’t have a right to get anything. Whatever I get, I consider it a bonus. Life becomes easy with this theory. I believe that virtual life makes our life complicated. There is no need to use social media to be a social person. Excess use of social media makes us unsocial. Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you are going to get: I agree with this famous quote from the movie, Forrest Gump. I missed the beauty of life due to my social media addiction. I was busy with my virtual life. I did not try any new thing. Now, I am free. I can observe the beauty of life and realize that life is like a box of chocolates. You don’t know if the chocolate tastes good or bad until you taste it. Try to get several new experiences from life, you don’t know what amazing thing is waiting for you. Build Positive habits: I have built powerful habits after limiting my social media activities. I have built positive habits like positive self talk, thinking before acting, read at least 3 pages, meditating 1–2 hours at everyday, practicing public speaking, writing everyday etc. Remove distractions: My mind distracts all the time, due to using social media. Now, I have limited my activities in social media. I feel surprised that I am getting rid of this distraction. I can focus on any activity with full concentration and finish any work without distractions. Being a good listener: If you want to successful in life, you have to be a good listener. I always use to text, update statuses, tweet, check-in, comment, upload pictures in social media while talking with other people. People were always disturbed about my activities. Now, I am free from my social media addiction. I can talk to people with full concentration, listen to every word, maintain eye contact and give an appropriate response while communicating with other people. Avoid Procrastination: Procrastination made my life almost collapse. I am getting rid of this problem. Now, I always schedule my assignments, never miss deadlines, maintain the daily schedule and try to be proactive all the time. Using A Productivity Challenger App: I downloaded an app “productivity challenger” from the Play Store. It’s called Pomodro. The technique it uses is a timer to put work into intervals, usually in 25 minute time frames with short breaks. You get several ranks and achievements after successfully completing 25 minutes 3–4 times. It helped me to enhance my productivity and to utilize my time. I studied regularly, with a proper daily schedule and got a good CGPA in MBA. I still use this app to focus on my work. Running: I used to go to bed early and wake up early in the morning. I started to run every morning. Running gets rid of my frustration. I started feeling better. I started to run more and more. People think that I am becoming insane. That’s why a young boy runs in the early morning, every day. Running is becoming my best friend. I am running to prevent depression and to forget my problems. I find the true meaning of life. Read self-help books: I never read a self help book. Suddenly, I started to read self-help books after leaving social media. I read The Power of Now by Echkart Tolle. It has changed my life perspective. It has helped me to focus on the now. I then went on to read The Power of Positive Thinking by Norman Vincent Peale. It gave me outstanding feelings about life and helped me learn to be positive all the time. I have already read 100+ self help books. Got a job: I put all my focus into finding a job, after leaving social media. After several rejections, I got an ordinary job. It at least it helps me to stay busy in life, be independent and to help to get rid of depression. Helping people: I started to help people in various ways, and I even tried to give positive vibes in people’s life when they were frustrated. I have been trying to help and mentor people by motivating them. Though, my salary is very low. I try to help poor children to help then continue their study. Found my life purpose: Fortunately, I have found my life purpose and started writing with poor English grammar, ordinary vocabulary and wrong sentence structure. I never got a good grade in English and failed several times in English, as a subject in school. It’s unbelievable that this freaking male wants to be writer and write in English. I started to write on Quora despite hundreds of limitations. I use Quora wisely so that I will not be addicted on it. Recently, I started my own blog, shovan7

Your worth is not measured in likes, comments, notes or followers; but in your ability to love, keep comments to yourself, take note and lead.

Shovan Chowdhury writes motivational and personal development articles for Quora.