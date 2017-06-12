Here’s How to Get the New Pride Reaction on Facebook

Unlike other brands that have recently committed serious faux pas regarding the annual Pride Month, Facebook has once again found a way to celebrate and support LGBTQ folks.

In addition to the thumbs up, love, haha and other reaction emojis you can use to mark a post, it’s now possible to react with a rainbow flag in support of Pride.

“We believe in building a platform that supports all communities. So we’re celebrating love and diversity this Pride by giving you a special reaction to use during Pride Month,” reads a post announcing the new feature on Facebook’s LGBTQ page.

The pride reaction is not automatically enabled, but getting it is simple. All you have to do is like Facebook’s LGBTQ page.

Facebook has also released a few Pride profile picture filters. If you go on the LGBTQ page, you will see a tool that allows you to choose any of the below filters to apply to your photo for an hour, day, week or unlimited amount of time.

This isn’t the first time Facebook has offered a Pride profile filter, and other major websites have previously built similar modifications in the past too. For example, after the Supreme Court’s historic 2015 same-sex marriage decision made it so the hashtag #LoveWins prompted a special rainbow heart emoji. The social media platform is doing the same this year for all #Pride2017 and #PrideMonth tweets.