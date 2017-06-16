Imagined Dialogue For: ‘Cars 3’

‘Imagined Dialogue For’ is our series by the hilarious and talented Chris Scott, of Reviews of Movies I Haven’t Seen fame. Next up? Chris takes a stab at guessing what happens in the third movie that establishes Owen Wilson is a rakish racecar.

EXT. DAY.

LIGHTNING MCQUEEN: Hey Mater!

MATER: Lightning McQueen! My man!

MCQUEEN: How’s it going?

MATER: Not bad. Not too bad at all. It’s a beautiful day. The sun is shining, birds are chirping.

MCQUEEN: Man, that’s what it’s all about.

MATER: You said it.

MCQUEEN: Hey listen, wanna pick your brain real quick.

MATER: Yeah of course, buddy. Go for it.

MCQUEEN: Do you ever wonder if we have souls?

MATER: Man I’m so glad you asked. I wonder about this constantly.

MCQUEEN: Me too!

MATER: My gut says we do have souls, but I’m not sure what I’m basing that on.

MCQUEEN: Well we know humans have souls.

MATER: Oh for sure. No question.

MCQUEEN: But as cars, it’s a pretty open question.

MATER: I don’t think we’d be able to have a conversation like this if we didn’t have souls of some kind.

MCQUEEN: I’m not sure that’s enough though, right? Simply carrying a dialogue about possessing souls does not a soul make. Doesn’t mean we don’t, I’m just saying.

MATER: No no, I hear you.

MCQUEEN: Anyway, we don’t have to make a whole thing of it right now. Just wanted to put it out there.

MATER: No, I’m glad you did.

MCQUEEN: Let’s table this conversation for now.

MATER: Sounds good.

//////////////////////////////////////

EXT. DAY.

MCQUEEN: Man, I am feeling great today!

MATER: Me too! Just racing, being automobiles, having a good time. This — THIS — is what it’s all about.

MCQUEEN: You said it.

MATER: You look like you have something on your mind.

MCQUEEN: I do. What do you think happens to us when we die?

MATER: I wonder about this constantly.

MCQUEEN: I was raised believing we either go to heaven or hell. Or maybe we spend a little time in purgatory beforehand. But now I’m not so sure.

MATER: The thing that throws a monkeywrench into the whole situation is that we’re just cars.

MCQUEEN: Right, exactly.

MATER: So maybe we go to like a car heaven or a car hell. Or a car purgatory. Depending on our behavior in this lifetime.

MCQUEEN: Or maybe we just return to whatever void of preconsciousness we entered from. I mean, what’s your earliest memory?

MATER: I remember a road? Like a dirt road with white dust? It’s really foggy.

MCQUEEN: I remember the sky. The clouds were lower than they usually are. Like I could reach up and touch them.

MATER: Can I tell you something, McQueen?

MCQUEEN: Yeah, anything.

MATER: I never want to die.

MCQUEEN: I never want to die either.

//////////////////////////////////////

EXT. DAY.

MCQUEEN: Hey.

MATER: Hey man.

MCQUEEN: You okay?

MATER: Not really.

MCQUEEN: What’s up?

MATER: I can’t stop thinking about what happens to us when we die. I mean, we’re just cars.

MCQUEEN: I can’t stop thinking about it either.