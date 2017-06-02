Imagined Dialogue for: ‘House of Cards’

INT. OVAL OFFICE. DAY.
PRESIDENT UNDERWOOD: Is it done?
FIRST LADY UNDERWOOD: It’s done.
PRESIDENT: Does anyone suspect us?
FIRST LADY: No. Our hands are clean.
PRESIDENT: This is a dirty game, Claire.
FIRST LADY: Well sometimes you have to get your hands dirty… when you want to provide single-payer, universal health coverage.
PRESIDENT: The deal we cut with Senator Wilson — promising him a kickback for his state… I don’t feel good about it.
FIRST LADY: But think about how many lives we’re going to save, finally making healthcare affordable in America.
PRESIDENT: Yes but at what cost?!
FIRST LADY: All you promised Wilson was that his state would get $3 million more in defense contracts. Seems like a pretty small price to pay, honestly.
PRESIDENT: You’re right, that is a small price to pay.
FIRST LADY: Especially when you factor in all the lives we’re going to save.
PRESIDENT: Now that we’re talking it through, I actually feel really great about it.
FIRST LADY: Nothing to feel guilty about.
PRESIDENT: We’re changing lives, Claire.
FIRST LADY: Damn right we are.
INT. OVAL OFFICE. DAY.
PRESIDENT: Do you have it?
FIRST LADY: Yes.
PRESIDENT: Ok. Let’s see it.
[CLAIRE HANDS FRANK MANILA ENVELOPE. FRANK OPENS IT.]
PRESIDENT: Do you know what this means, Claire?
FIRST LADY: I do.
[LONG, DRAMATIC PAUSE]
PRESIDENT: The unemployment rate is the lowest it’s been in over a century.
FIRST LADY: I can barely breathe.
PRESIDENT: Breathe, Claire. This is really happening.
FIRST LADY: We are doing so much good, for so many people. I’m so happy we’re in the White House.
PRESIDENT: Serving people. It’s what we were put on this planet to do, Claire.
INT. OVAL OFFICE. DAY.
FIRST LADY: Frank, China just declared war on us.
PRESIDENT: WHAT?!
FIRST LADY: I’m just kidding. Thanks to steady and sensible American leadership there hasn’t been a single conflict in the entire world in over three years.
PRESIDENT: Hahaha, you got me.