Imagined Dialogue For: James Comey Hearing

Imagined Dialogue For’ is our series by the hilarious and talented Chris Scott, of Reviews of Movies I Haven’t Seen fame. Next up? Chris takes a stab at guessing what happens in this summer’s most thrilling political thriller...the news.

INT. CAPITOL BUILDING. DAY.

JAMES COMEY: –so I had some time to kill anyway before picking my nephew up from soccer practice. And I needed some new plain white t-shirts anyway, so that’s when I decided to stop at Target. Huge mistake as I would come to realize soon enough. SENATOR GILLIBRAND: Ok, if I may– COMEY: I just– GILLIBRAND: If we can get back to– COMEY: No, no, I will. I’ll address Trump and the Russia thing. Just give me a minute. GILLIBRAND: –if it’s not relevant– COMEY: I’m at Target. GILLIBRAND: Ok, you’re at Target. COMEY: I’m at Target in the men’s section and I find the white t-shirts I’m looking for. I’m very particular. GILLIBRAND: Ok.

/////////////////////////////

INT. CAPITOL BUILDING. DAY.

COMEY: –which was in and of itself a bit of a hassle, but whatever. MCCAIN: And you’re still looking for your shirts, or you’ve already found them. COMEY: I’ve already found them at this point but I saw other ones that I thought were the right ones. But I was right the first time, Hanes was what I was looking for. MCCAIN: The Hanes shirts are the right ones. COMEY: Right. MCCAIN: Ok, how much longer is this because we have precious little time I’m afraid and– COMEY: Just a couple minutes. MCCAIN: Ok, sure, proceed. COMEY: So, right. Found the shirts, then I head to the dressing room.

/////////////////////////////

INT. CAPITOL BUILDING. DAY.

SENATOR SCHUMER: If I may just– sorry to interrupt. COMEY: No, go ahead. SCHUMER: You said earlier these are shirts you already had. COMEY: No, I’m at the Target buying them. SCHUMER: Right, no, but the Hanes large white t-shirts. You’ve bought these before. You’ve worn them. COMEY: Right, correct. SCHUMER: So I guess I’m confused why you’re taking them to the dressing room in the first place if– I mean these things are pretty uniform, right? COMEY: But they change them time to time. It really depends on where they’re manufactured. SCHUMER: I understand that, but– COMEY: And it’s just habit I guess. I don’t like to buy any clothing without trying it on. SCHUMER: Will this all tie into Trump or Russia at any point? COMEY: No.

/////////////////////////////

INT. CAPITOL BUILDING. DAY.