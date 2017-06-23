Imagined Dialogue For: the New Mandy Moore Movie, ’47 Meters Down’

EXT. SHARK CAGE. 47 METERS UNDER THE WATER.

LISA: Ok, don’t panic.

KATE: How can I not panic, we’re trapped down here 47 meters beneath the surface of the ocean. We’re running out of oxygen quickly. And there are great white sharks circling us. All I can do is panic.

LISA: I’m going to fix this.

KATE: How?!

LISA: Sharks are living things just like us. And all living things want the same thing. Do you know what that is, Kate?

KATE: Food.

LISA: No.

KATE: Water.

LISA: They already have plenty of water.

KATE: Shelter.

LISA: No, the answer is love. All living things want love.

KATE: Sharks don’t want love, they want to eat us.

LISA: No. I’m going to fix this.

KATE: Lisa.

LISA: I’m going to talk to the sharks.

KATE: Please do not do that. That’s ridiculous. Come on.

[LISA opens cage]

[LISA begins screaming as sharks tear into her]

[KATE screams]

[Frame fills with blood]

EXT. SHARK CAGE. 47 METERS UNDER THE WATER.

LISA: Phew, that was a close call.

KATE: Your left arm is completely missing.

LISA: Small price to pay.

KATE: Small price to pay for what? You didn’t even get a chance to “talk” to the sharks about love or whatever.

LISA: It was my fault, I frightened them. Next time I’ll be smarter.

KATE: No next time.

LISA: Please, Kate. It’s our only chance. Or we’re going to suffocate down here.

KATE: You can’t talk to sharks. Not about love or feelings or emotions or anything else. The boat on the surface will send help soon. Please don’t open the cage again.

LISA: I’m opening it.

KATE: Don’t.

LISA: I’m going to.

KATE: Please don’t.

LISA: You can’t stop me.

KATE: Lisa!

LISA: Yes!

KATE: No!

[LISA opens cage]

[LISA begins screaming as sharks tear into her]

[KATE screams]

[Frame fills with blood]

/////////////////////////////////////

EXT. SHARK CAGE. 47 METERS UNDER THE WATER.

KATE: Congratulations on having both arms ripped off by sharks because you insist upon trying to talk to sharks who don’t even speak English instead of simply waiting for help to arrive.

LISA: One more time!

KATE: LIS–

[LISA opens cage]

[LISA begins screaming as sharks tear into her]

[KATE screams]

[Frame fills with blood]

/////////////////////////////////////

EXT. SHARK CAGE. 47 METERS UNDER THE WATER.

LISA: I realize my mistake now.

KATE: And what was your mistake? In your own words.

LISA: Trying to talk to sharks that just want to eat us and wouldn’t be able to understand me anyway.

KATE: Haha, yes.

LISA: Still, you gotta give me a little credit.

KATE: I guess so.

LISA: I love you, Kate.

KATE: I love you too, Lisa.

[LISA and KATE run out of oxygen and die]

THE END.