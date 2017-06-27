The Best Instagrams This Week: David Beckham, Roger Federer and Emma Watson

Scroll down for the top celeb Instagram posts the week, from Roger Federer’s record-making win, Michelle Obama’s fitness tips, Reese Witherspoon’s birthday post honoring Nicole Kidman and Emma Watson’s Louis Vuitton sustainable fashion moment. David Beckham had some bonding time with his son Romeo, attending the 2017 Aegon Championships tennis match at Queens Club, and Gigi Hadid posted a photo for her boyfriend Zayn. The entire Pretty Little Liars cast is getting sentimental over the show’s end, and Ashley Graham and Kendall Jenner both shared some model moments.
Roger Federer
Roger Federer celebrated his record ninth title at the Gerry Weber Open in Germany—the Swiss tennis champ beat Alexander Zverev.
Emma Watson
Emma Watson shared a two-photo slideshow, posing in a floral Louis Vuitton dress and discussing sustainable fashion.
Feel free to check out the @the_press_tour if you're interested in information about sustainable fashion 💚💚💚 Paris photocall for the @wearethecircle, which is out in France on 12th July 🇫🇷⭕ Dress by @louisvuitton, embroidered by hand in Atelier Vermont in Paris. The silk lace was handmade in Caudry, a small French town that specialises in lace production, in an atelier that is certified by ‘Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant’, which is a recognition to reward French companies for the excellence of their traditional skills, and aims to preserve traditional savoir-faire that is in danger of disappearing. The lace is made from Oeko-Tex 100 certified materials, which means that they don’t contain toxic substances. Shoes made in Italy by @santoniofficial, whose HQ is powered by 4,000 solar panels. Santoni also runs a school where young people can learn the craft of shoemaking. @fernandojorge uses small workshops in central São Paulo to manufacture all his pieces. His motivation is to stimulate the local craftsmanship and emphasise the quality of “Made in Brazil”. Bag made in a family-owned factory in Alicante, Spain by @m2malletier. The factory was opened in 1981 by shoe designer Jaime Romero and his wife, together with 3 of his sons. Today, 25 artisans from the local town of Sax work in the factory, and have all been working there for at least 15 years. Everything is handcrafted using skills and traditions which have been passed from generation to generation. All fashion info verified by @ecoage For skin, the organic concealer/foundation 'Un' Cover-Up in colour 22 by @rmsbeauty was used with the @janeiredale Active Light Concealer under the eyes. Silicone-free Bronzer by @vitaliberata Trystal Self Tanning Bronzing Minerals. For eyes, the Ecocert certified @antonymcosmetics Natural Eyeliner Pencil in Brown and Organic Nosiette Eyeshadow were used. For brows, Jane Iredale Pure Brow Gel was used and @herbivorebotanicals Coco Rose Tint in Coral, which is suitable for vegans, was used to tint the cheeks. Lips are lined with Jane Iredale Lip Pencil in Crimson before @iliabeauty Arabian Knights was added.
Michelle Obama
The former first lady shared her boot camp routine, revealing the secret to her toned arms.
When I was at the White House, I often hosted bootcamp weekends for my close girlfriends. It didn’t matter that we were all at varying fitness levels. Our bootcamp weekends were a reminder that if we want to keep taking care of others, we need to take care of ourselves first. And even though I’m no longer at the White House, I've continued this tradition and wanted to share some photos. My girlfriends have been there for me through all kinds of life transitions over the years – including a pretty big one recently! – and we’ve done our best to stay healthy together. Whether it’s a bootcamp or a walk around the neighborhood, I hope you and your crew can find some time this summer to be healthy together.
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon wished her Big Little Lies costar Nicole Kidman a happy birthday with this sweet snap.
David Beckham
In other tennis news, David Beckham and his son Romeo attended the 2017 Aegon Championships match in London, at Queens Club.
Ashley Graham
The model posted a photo in an olive green dress and pointy white boots.
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid seems like she’s really missing her boyfriend, Zayn.
Shay Mitchell
Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell is getting nostalgic as the show comes to an end, and posted a photo with her castmate Sasha Pieterse.
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner was feeling the retro vibes in her gingham bikini and updo.