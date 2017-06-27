The Best Instagrams This Week: David Beckham, Roger Federer and Emma Watson

Scroll down for the top celeb Instagram posts the week, from Roger Federer’s record-making win, Michelle Obama’s fitness tips, Reese Witherspoon’s birthday post honoring Nicole Kidman and Emma Watson’s Louis Vuitton sustainable fashion moment. David Beckham had some bonding time with his son Romeo, attending the 2017 Aegon Championships tennis match at Queens Club, and Gigi Hadid posted a photo for her boyfriend Zayn. The entire Pretty Little Liars cast is getting sentimental over the show’s end, and Ashley Graham and Kendall Jenner both shared some model moments.

Roger Federer

Roger Federer celebrated his record ninth title at the Gerry Weber Open in Germany—the Swiss tennis champ beat Alexander Zverev.

☁️9⃣🏆 A post shared by Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) on Jun 25, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

Emma Watson

Emma Watson shared a two-photo slideshow, posing in a floral Louis Vuitton dress and discussing sustainable fashion.

Michelle Obama

The former first lady shared her boot camp routine, revealing the secret to her toned arms.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon wished her Big Little Lies costar Nicole Kidman a happy birthday with this sweet snap.

Wishing a big happy birthday to my dear friend, the one and only, mega-talented, #NicoleKidman!!! 🎂I hope you have a gorgeous day filled with laughter and love. Love you, lady!! 💖👑 💖 A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jun 20, 2017 at 9:32am PDT

David Beckham

In other tennis news, David Beckham and his son Romeo attended the 2017 Aegon Championships match in London, at Queens Club.

Lovely day with the little man at Queens 🎾 @romeobeckham ❤️ A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jun 22, 2017 at 7:54am PDT

Ashley Graham

The model posted a photo in an olive green dress and pointy white boots.

Saturday Hustle A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Jun 24, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid seems like she’s really missing her boyfriend, Zayn.

missing mine 😊 A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Jun 23, 2017 at 10:24am PDT

Shay Mitchell

Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell is getting nostalgic as the show comes to an end, and posted a photo with her castmate Sasha Pieterse.

I'm having trouble wrapping my head around the fact that after tonight, there is only one episode left of #PLL . So many years of our lives and I'm still not quite ready to leave the girls in Rosewood. Enjoy tonight's episode and also, Emison is endgame. Xo shAy 💋 A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell) on Jun 20, 2017 at 3:50pm PDT

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner was feeling the retro vibes in her gingham bikini and updo.

🍕🍕🍕 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jun 20, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

Via visual intelligence platform Dash Hudson.